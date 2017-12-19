A Man of Steel sequel has yet to materialize, and after the disappointing box office returns of Justice League, we don’t know if one ever will. But there have been plenty of discussions about a possible sequel to Zack Snyder‘s 2013 Superman movie, and writer Mark Millar recently revealed an ideal for Man of Steel 2 that he and sometimes-collaborator Matthew Vaughn might have made.

Zack Snyder’s tenure with the DCEU is over, which means if Man of Steel 2 ever happens, a new filmmaker will have to be at the helm. One of the possible names that’s been floated around is Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn. Kingsman creator Mark Millar recently re-confirmed that Vaughn has definitely been approached about Man of Steel 2, and that the filmmaker turned to Millar to help come up with the story. Unfortunately, Millar has an exclusive deal with Netflix right now, which made any collaboration on the Man of Steel sequel impossible.

Millar provided details to the El Fanboy podcast (via JoBlo):

“[Matthew Vaughn] and I are massive Superman fans…He actually phoned me up a few months ago, and he said, ‘Hey, listen, DC, they’re very interested in me doing Man of Steel 2. Do you want to come in and do this?’ And I was like, ‘I’m exclusive to Netflix for years. We can’t even have that conversation.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, man. What’s the chances of this?’ And then he kind of drifted away. And he’s attached himself to a couple of things and all that. Y’know so, it’s one of those things that might, I mean – if somebody phones Matthew up and offers him enough money it could all change tomorrow.”

Based on what Millar says there, the chances of a Matthew Vaughn Man of Steel sequel are likely now slim to none, but Millar was nice enough to give us a clue about what the pitch for the film might have been had it actually happened:

“It was actually a massive, uplifting, hopeful thing. There’s no point doing Superman unless you feel good. You should walk out of ‘Superman’ just feeling like a million dollars. You should feel great after a Superman film. The movie itself was going to be a big, vast fun epic. But ‘Superman’s got to be a laugh, as well.”

There are no plot details here, obviously, but it’s clear that Millar and Vaughn were keen to come up with a fun movie – something that would be a sharp contrast to the dark, moody path most of the DCEU has taken so far. Alas, it seems it was not meant to be.