The black-and-white “Chrome Edition” of Mad Max: Fury Road has been available on home video for several weeks already. But if you’ve yet to check it out, you can get a little taste of it today. A batch of new Mad Max: Fury Road Chrome Edition clips have just hit the web, showing what a difference a total lack of color can make. Watch the Mad Max: Fury Road Chrome Edition clips below.

Mad Max: Fury Road Chrome Edition Clips

[via The Playlist]

The Chrome Edition of Mad Max: Fury Road doesn’t change any of the plot points from the theatrical version or anything like that, so you probably won’t make any mind-blowing new discoveries here. But the colorlessness does change the general tone and feel of the film. Miller himself prefers the movie in black and white, as he revealed when the film came out:

We spent a lot of time in DI (digital intermediate), and we had a very fine colorist, Eric Whipp. One thing I’ve noticed is that the default position for everyone is to de-saturate post-apocalyptic movies. There’s only two ways to go, make them black and white — the best version of this movie is black and white, but people reserve that for art movies now. The other version is to really go all-out on the color. The usual teal and orange thing? That’s all the colors we had to work with. The desert’s orange and the sky is teal, and we either could de-saturate it, or crank it up, to differentiate the movie. Plus, it can get really tiring watching this dull, de-saturated color, unless you go all the way out and make it black and white.

The color version of Mad Max: Fury Road looks pretty striking as it is — it’s all burnt oranges and bright teals — and others may or may not agree with Miller’s assessment of the black-and-white edition. But either way, it seems worth a look for fans of this film.