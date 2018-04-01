This is not your grandma’s Little Mermaid. In fact, it’s not your Little Mermaid either. Lu Over the Wall deserves a title unto its own, as a surreal, vividly colored fairy tale that plays with the limits of imagination.

But that’s to be expected from visionary animated director Masaaki Yuasa. Most recently known for his incredibly popular Netflix anime Devilman Crybaby, Yuasa is responsible for one of the best anime films ever, 2004’s Mind Game. And Lu Over the Wall looks like it will be a worthy next film from Yuasa.

Lu Over the Wall Trailer

Think Hayao Miyazaki’s Ponyo, but on LSD, and with a fluid animation style that matches the watery setting of Lu Over the Wall. Dripping with energy and acid-washed aesthetics, Lu Over the Wall seems like it will follow in the footsteps of recent amazing anime films like last year’s Your Name and In This Corner of the World.

The story follows an outsider middle school boy who joins a band — only for their music to attract the attention of a music-loving mermaid. All sorts of wacky hijinks ensue in a film that looks incredibly fun and irreverent.

The U.S. version of the film from GKIDS features voices by Michael Sinterniklaas and Stephanie Sheh. After it picked up the Grand Prize at the Annecy International Animation Festival in June last year, Lu Over the Wall will receive its U.S. release on May 11, 2018.

Here is the official synopsis for Lu Over the Wall: