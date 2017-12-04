2017 Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Nominations Announced
Posted on Monday, December 4th, 2017 by Chris Evangelista
As the year winds down, it’s time for award season to begin. Various film critic groups across the land are in the process of announcing their nominees and winners for the best films of 2017. The Lost Angeles Online Film Critics Society is the latest org to announce their nominations, with Guillermo del Toro‘s beautiful romantic fantasy The Shape of Water topping the list with the most nominations. The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Nominations are below.
The Lost Angeles Online Film Critics Society, or LAOFCS, which includes /Film’s own Peter Sciretta among its ranks, has released it’s 2017 nominations, featuring the best of the best movies that were released throughout the year. Award season is in full swing across the land, and there are titles on this latest group of nominations that have been popping up on other film critic awards lists as we near the end of the year.
Among them include Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, which leads the list with 11 total nominations, and Greta Gerwig‘s highly-acclaimed coming-of-age film Lady Bird, which comes in second with nine noms. Christopher Nolan‘s intense war epic Dunkirk closes the gap at third place, with eight nominations. With motion-capture performances becoming more and more prevalent, LAOFCS also includes a “Best Animated/Visual Effect Performance”, which nets nominations for motion-capture actor extraordinaire Andy Serkis for War for the Planet of the Apes.
The full list of nominations is below. The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society (LAOFCS) Awards Ceremony will be held on January 3, 2018, at which time the winners will be announced.
Nominations for the 1st Annual Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Awards:
BEST PICTURE
The Big Sick
Colossal
Call Me By Your Name
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Molly’s Game
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST FEMALE DIRECTOR
Dee Rees, Mudbound
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Kathryn Bigelow, Detroit
Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman
Sofia Coppola, The Beguiled
BEST MALE DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Steven Spielberg, The Post
BEST ANIMATED / VISUAL EFFECT PERFORMANCE
Andy Serkis, War for the Planet of the Apes
Doug Jones, The Shape of Water
Dan Stevens, Beauty and the Beast
BEST EDITING
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Post
The Shape of Water
BEST SCORE
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
War for the Planet of the Apes
BEST STUNT WORK
Atomic Blonde
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
John Wick: Chapter 2
Wonder Woman
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR OR ACTRESS UNDER 23 YEARS OLD
Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project
Dafne Keen, Logan
Jacob Tremblay, Wonder
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
BEST SCI-FI/ HORROR
Blade Runner 2049
Get Out
It
It Comes at Night
The Shape of Water
BEST ACTION/WAR
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman
BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL
The Big Sick
The Disaster Artist
Girls Trip
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Kogonada, Columbus
Jeremy Gasper, Patti Cake$
Jordan Peele, Get Out
BEST INDEPENDENT FILM
The Big Sick
Colossal
A Ghost Story
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
BEST BLOCKBUSTER
Beauty and the Beast
Dunkirk
Logan
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman
BEST DOCUMENTARY
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond
Step
Whose Streets?
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
BPM, France
First They Killed My Father, Cambodia
In the Fade, Germany
The Square, Sweden
Thelma, Norway
BEST ANIMATED FILM
The Breadwinner
Coco
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
The LEGO Batman Movie
Loving Vincent
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Luca Guadagnino, James Ivory, & Walter Fasano, Call Me by Your Name
Michael H. Weber & Scott Neustadter, The Disaster Artist
Scott Frank, James Mangold, & Michael Green, Logan
Virgil Williams & Dee Rees, Mudbound
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Idris Elba, Molly’s Game
Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name
Patrick Stewart, Logan
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Williem Dafoe, The Florida Project
BEST ACTRESS
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
BEST ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Tom Hanks, The Post