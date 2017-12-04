As the year winds down, it’s time for award season to begin. Various film critic groups across the land are in the process of announcing their nominees and winners for the best films of 2017. The Lost Angeles Online Film Critics Society is the latest org to announce their nominations, with Guillermo del Toro‘s beautiful romantic fantasy The Shape of Water topping the list with the most nominations. The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Nominations are below.

The Lost Angeles Online Film Critics Society, or LAOFCS, which includes /Film’s own Peter Sciretta among its ranks, has released it’s 2017 nominations, featuring the best of the best movies that were released throughout the year. Award season is in full swing across the land, and there are titles on this latest group of nominations that have been popping up on other film critic awards lists as we near the end of the year.

Among them include Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, which leads the list with 11 total nominations, and Greta Gerwig‘s highly-acclaimed coming-of-age film Lady Bird, which comes in second with nine noms. Christopher Nolan‘s intense war epic Dunkirk closes the gap at third place, with eight nominations. With motion-capture performances becoming more and more prevalent, LAOFCS also includes a “Best Animated/Visual Effect Performance”, which nets nominations for motion-capture actor extraordinaire Andy Serkis for War for the Planet of the Apes.

The full list of nominations is below. The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society (LAOFCS) Awards Ceremony will be held on January 3, 2018, at which time the winners will be announced.

Nominations for the 1st Annual Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Awards:

BEST PICTURE

The Big Sick

Colossal

Call Me By Your Name

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Molly’s Game

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST FEMALE DIRECTOR

Dee Rees, Mudbound

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Kathryn Bigelow, Detroit

Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman

Sofia Coppola, The Beguiled

BEST MALE DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Steven Spielberg, The Post

BEST ANIMATED / VISUAL EFFECT PERFORMANCE

Andy Serkis, War for the Planet of the Apes

Doug Jones, The Shape of Water

Dan Stevens, Beauty and the Beast

BEST EDITING

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Post

The Shape of Water

BEST SCORE

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

War for the Planet of the Apes

BEST STUNT WORK

Atomic Blonde

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

John Wick: Chapter 2

Wonder Woman

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR OR ACTRESS UNDER 23 YEARS OLD

Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project

Dafne Keen, Logan

Jacob Tremblay, Wonder

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

BEST SCI-FI/ HORROR

Blade Runner 2049

Get Out

It

It Comes at Night

The Shape of Water

BEST ACTION/WAR

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL

The Big Sick

The Disaster Artist

Girls Trip

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Kogonada, Columbus

Jeremy Gasper, Patti Cake$

Jordan Peele, Get Out

BEST INDEPENDENT FILM

The Big Sick

Colossal

A Ghost Story

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

BEST BLOCKBUSTER

Beauty and the Beast

Dunkirk

Logan

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

BEST DOCUMENTARY

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond

Step

Whose Streets?

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

BPM, France

First They Killed My Father, Cambodia

In the Fade, Germany

The Square, Sweden

Thelma, Norway

BEST ANIMATED FILM

The Breadwinner

Coco

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

The LEGO Batman Movie

Loving Vincent

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Luca Guadagnino, James Ivory, & Walter Fasano, Call Me by Your Name

Michael H. Weber & Scott Neustadter, The Disaster Artist

Scott Frank, James Mangold, & Michael Green, Logan

Virgil Williams & Dee Rees, Mudbound

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Idris Elba, Molly’s Game

Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name

Patrick Stewart, Logan

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Williem Dafoe, The Florida Project

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

BEST ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Tom Hanks, The Post