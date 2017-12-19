The Lost Angeles Online Film Critics Society put their heads (and votes) together and announced the winners of their 2017 awards. This is the inaugural year for the LAOFCS (/Film’s own Peter Sciretta is a member), which was formed in late 2016 with the hope of creating a critics group that was “as diverse as the city in which it is based.” Guillermo del Toro‘s The Shape of Water won big this year, with other awards going to Lady Bird, I, Tonya and more. See the full list of the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Award winners below.

Guillermo del Toro’s beautiful monster-themed romance The Shape of Water was a big winner at the inaugural Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society awards. The film, which stars Sally Hawkins as a woman who falls in love with a fish-man, took home Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Male Director, and Best Score. Can’t say I have a problem with any of that – The Shape of Water is great. The other big winner was Greta Gerwig‘s sweet coming-of-age film Lady Bird, which won Best Independent Film, Best Female Director, and Best Performance by an Actor or Actress 23 and Under.

Other winners include Gary Oldman, who took home Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Joe Wright‘s Darkest Hour; Allison Janney, who won Best Supporting Actress for her acerbic, memorable turn in I, Tonya, and Michael Stuhlbag and Patrick Stewart, who both won Best Supporting Actor in a tie – Stuhlbarg for Call Me by Your Name, and Stewart for Logan. Stuhlbarg definitely deserves awards for his quiet yet unforgettable part in Call Me by Your Name, and it’s nice to see Stewart get some awards season love for his excellent work as the dying Professor X. The list of nominees can be found here.

The LAOFCS first annual awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. Awards will be handed out to the winners during the event. See the full list of winners below.

Best Picture:

The Shape of Water

Best Actress:

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Best Actor:

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Best Supporting Actress:

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Best Supporting Actor – TIE

Patrick Stewart, Logan

Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Best Original Screenplay:

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Male Director:

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Female Director:

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Best Animated Film:

Coco

Best Foreign Film:

The Square

Best Documentary: TIE

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond

Jane

Best Visual Effects:

War for The Planet of the Apes

Best Cinematography:

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Best Blockbuster:

Wonder Woman

Best Independent Film:

Lady Bird

Best First Feature:

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Comedy or Musical:

The Big Sick

Best Action/War:

Baby Driver

Best Sci-Fi/Horror:

Get Out

Best Actor or Actress 23 and Under:

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Stunt Work:

Baby Driver

Best Score:

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best Editing:

Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver

Best Visual Effect Performance:

Andy Serkis, War for the Planet of the Apes

Special Awards:

Trailblazer Award: Jessica Chastain

LAOFCS Achievement Award: Hugh Jackman