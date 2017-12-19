Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Announces 2017 Award Winners
Posted on Tuesday, December 19th, 2017 by Chris Evangelista
The Lost Angeles Online Film Critics Society put their heads (and votes) together and announced the winners of their 2017 awards. This is the inaugural year for the LAOFCS (/Film’s own Peter Sciretta is a member), which was formed in late 2016 with the hope of creating a critics group that was “as diverse as the city in which it is based.” Guillermo del Toro‘s The Shape of Water won big this year, with other awards going to Lady Bird, I, Tonya and more. See the full list of the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Award winners below.
Guillermo del Toro’s beautiful monster-themed romance The Shape of Water was a big winner at the inaugural Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society awards. The film, which stars Sally Hawkins as a woman who falls in love with a fish-man, took home Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Male Director, and Best Score. Can’t say I have a problem with any of that – The Shape of Water is great. The other big winner was Greta Gerwig‘s sweet coming-of-age film Lady Bird, which won Best Independent Film, Best Female Director, and Best Performance by an Actor or Actress 23 and Under.
Other winners include Gary Oldman, who took home Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Joe Wright‘s Darkest Hour; Allison Janney, who won Best Supporting Actress for her acerbic, memorable turn in I, Tonya, and Michael Stuhlbag and Patrick Stewart, who both won Best Supporting Actor in a tie – Stuhlbarg for Call Me by Your Name, and Stewart for Logan. Stuhlbarg definitely deserves awards for his quiet yet unforgettable part in Call Me by Your Name, and it’s nice to see Stewart get some awards season love for his excellent work as the dying Professor X. The list of nominees can be found here.
The LAOFCS first annual awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. Awards will be handed out to the winners during the event. See the full list of winners below.
Best Picture:
The Shape of Water
Best Actress:
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Best Actor:
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Best Supporting Actress:
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Best Supporting Actor – TIE
Patrick Stewart, Logan
Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Best Original Screenplay:
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Male Director:
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Female Director:
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Best Animated Film:
Coco
Best Foreign Film:
The Square
Best Documentary: TIE
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond
Jane
Best Visual Effects:
War for The Planet of the Apes
Best Cinematography:
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Best Blockbuster:
Wonder Woman
Best Independent Film:
Lady Bird
Best First Feature:
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Comedy or Musical:
The Big Sick
Best Action/War:
Baby Driver
Best Sci-Fi/Horror:
Get Out
Best Actor or Actress 23 and Under:
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Stunt Work:
Baby Driver
Best Score:
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Best Editing:
Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver
Best Visual Effect Performance:
Andy Serkis, War for the Planet of the Apes
Special Awards:
Trailblazer Award: Jessica Chastain
