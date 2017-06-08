Los Angeles Alamo Drafthouse Opening in 2018

The Alamo Drafthouse Movie Theater Chain is Officially Coming to L.A. in 2018
Posted on Thursday, June 8th, 2017 by Jacob Hall
Living in Austin has left me spoiled when it comes to the moviegoing experience. After all, the Texas capital is the hometown of the Alamo Drafthouse, which has frequently been named the best theater chain in the world. I’m of the opinion that every single movie fan in the world deserves to have a local Drafthouse – nobody does it better.
And after years of rumors and false starts and crossed fingers, it’s official: the Alamo Drafthouse is coming to Los Angeles in 2018.
The theater, which will be called the Alamo Drafthouse Downtown, will open next year at The Bloc, a “1.8 million square foot mixed-use destination at the hub of the city’s retail, entertainment, financial, and sports center.” The theater will have 12 screens and, like most other Drafthouse locations, will have an attached bar specializing in local craft beers and cocktails.
For those unfamiliar with the Drafthouse and its reputation, you can boil it down to three choice items. First, there’s their infamous no talking rule, which sees chatterboxes and cell phone users ejected from the theater without a refund after a single warning. The system isn’t perfect, but it mostly works – the mere threat of ejection has meant that I rarely ever hear people talking during movies in Austin. Second, there’s their often-imitated food service, where servers quietly fetch drinks and food for you during the film (always without making a peep and without disrupting your movie). And then there’s the Drafthouse culture, which values the arthouse as much as blockbusters and has led to all kinds of insane events, unique screenings, and one-of-a-kind repertory series.
Of course, Los Angeles already has a thriving film scene (for obvious reasons) and locals all have their theaters of choice, but it’s easy to imagine the Drafthouse becoming another haven for movie fans. The Alamo Drafthouse is one of the few companies on the planet that has earned my trust and loyalty time and time again and it makes me happy to see them continue to spread across the country (a new location just opened in Brooklyn last year).
We still don’t know when Alamo Drafthouse Downtown will open in 2018, but with three of our staff writers living in Los Angeles, we guarantee that you’ll be hearing more about this in the near future. If you’re a local, I’d love to hear your thoughts about this. Are you interested? How’s the location?
You can read the complete press release below.
Los Angeles, CA and Austin, TX — June 8, 2017 — The Ratkovich Company, in partnership with National Real Estate Advisors, Blue Vista Capital Management, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema today announced the Austin-based theater chain will open its first Los Angeles theater at The Bloc, a 1.8 million square foot mixed-use destination at the hub of the city’s retail, entertainment, financial, and sports center. Alamo Drafthouse Downtown is slated to open in 2018 as The Bloc completes its $180 million renovations bringing a vibrant, open-air, pedestrian-friendly, urban destination to Downtown Los Angeles.