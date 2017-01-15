It’s no secret that a new Logan trailer is coming soon. 20th Century Fox is sending out the frames of the trailer to some lucky fans to assemble online (they’re on the way already), and the new glimpse at the Wolverine sequel should be coming shortly thereafter.

In the meantime, director James Mangold is holding fans over with some new images from the set featuring Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, and franchise newcomer Dafne Keen as X-23. Plus, he’s also release a snippet of the score from The Wolverine composer Marco Beltrami (not Cliff Martinez), and it sounds rather haunting and frantic.

Listen to the Logan score preview and see the images after the jump.

First up, here are the images from Logan posted to Twitter by James Mangold:

If you check out the posts themselves, Mangold also provided information on the camera used to shoot the photos, as well as some of the camera settings for all of you photography geeks out there. While the photos themselves look great, it’s Mangold’s preview of the score from the orchestra sound stage that is really exciting.

Here’s a video that Mangold also posted to Twitter before the weekend started:

The score is almost haunting, with that intense piano sounding like something more akin to a horror movie. Clearly something intense must be happening during whatever scene is being scored in this session, and hopefully the score offers something a little more exciting than the more recent X-Men scores.

Also, if you’re one of those people who keeps bugging James Mangold on Twitter about releasing the Logan trailer, he has ever so kindly asked people to stop that. Here’s what he wrote in a series of posts on Twitter:

“To all asking directors (like me) to drop a trailer, please know, it’s not like we sit on them waiting for best worded tweet to move us. Directors have influence over many things. Even dates. But the dates chosen for a trailer drop are result of much corporate planning. And once these dates are set, there is nothing that is going to make a worldwide distribution machine change course. Even eager fans. I think it’s clear something’s coming. Very soon. So instead of wasting another moment of your precious life typing about it, breathe and live.”

Clearly there are some people who might be a little too aggressively excited about Logan. But when it comes to demanding the release of a trailer, just remember what Mangold said and apply it to every blockbuster you’re excited about. You won’t have to wait much longer anyway, so just chill out. Logan hits theaters on March 3.