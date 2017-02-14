The ‘Logan’ IMAX Poster Goes Old School

A few years ago, director James Mangold shared ten movies that inspired The Wolverine, his first outing in the X-Men universe. If nothing else, that list showcased Mangold as a man with great taste in classic and contemporary cinema. Few things make me happy quite like a filmmaker actively thinking about Black Narcissus and The French Connection while working on a major superhero movie.

So it’s appropriate that the new IMAX poster for Logan, Mangold’s second Wolverine movie and Hugh Jackman‘s swan song as the character, looks like it was torn from a movie theater wall circa 1973.

Like many of the big reveals for Logan, the poster was shared by Mangold himself on Twitter. As you can see, the poster finds Jackman’s Logan, standing tall, adamantium claws at the ready. Below him, Dafne Keen‘s Laura (otherwise known as X-23) shows off a few weapons of her own. The poster is rounded out by Patrick Stewart’s grizzled Professor Charles Xavier and Boyd Holdbrook‘s menacing commando Donald Pierce, who is flanked by his squad of mutant-hunting Reavers.

In addition to the hand-painted look and classical tableau of characters, the poster has been stylishly aged, as if it as stored just poorly enough to take on a slightly dirty, slightly weathered look. And man, I sure am keen on that font used for the credit block at the bottom.

IMAX has developed a pretty nifty habit of attaching its name to cool posters that take risks you normally would not see on regular multiplex walls, usually offering copies of those posters to those who spend the extra bucks to seek out large format screenings. So if you like what you see above, you may want to consider seeking out your closest IMAX theater next month. We’ll probably learn more details about this poster’s availability in the weeks ahead. Hopefully soon. Because I want one.

Logan opens on March 3, 2017. Stephen Merchant and Richard E. Grant round out the cast. It’s already been made very clear that this isn’t going to be a traditional X-Men movie at all and that’s pretty exciting.