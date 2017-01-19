Normally, when a studio offers us the chance to preview footage from an upcoming film, we’re treated to a handful of clips. In the case of James Mangold‘s Logan, we saw the entire first act — perhaps 30 or 40 minutes of footage. Such a move speaks to 20th Century Fox’s faith in the film, touted as Hugh Jackman‘s very last performance of Wolverine after 17 years. And based on what we saw, that confidence is well placed.

Mangold’s Logan feels unlike any superhero movie in recent movie, and yet its gritty Western vibe feels perfectly suited to Jackman’s world-weary take on the character. If this really is the last time we’ll see his Wolverine, it seems like a fitting end to his tenure. Read our full Logan footage recap below.

Logan Footage Recap

We’ll start with a recap of everything that happens in the first act of Logan. Scroll down to the bottom for my thoughts on what we saw.

The film opens with Logan blearily coming to inside his car as a group of gangsters outside try to steal the hubcaps. He stumbles out and after exchanging a few words with them, a fistfight ensues. They shoot him, and he falls over. They assume he’s taken care of, but of course we know better. Logan gets up again, and this time he unsheathes his blades. (In a sign of his old age, one of the blades only comes out about halfway.) He goes nuts, and the battle that follows is incredibly violent and bloody. At one point, he stabs a guy clear through his forehead.

Once he’s taken down all the gangsters, Logan drives off in his car, a black Chrysler. He stops in a disgusting public restroom to recover and we watch the bullets slowly emerging from his body as he grits his teeth. He’s recovering, but he’s clearly in a lot of pain, and his body is covered in scars.

An ensuing montage shows Logan at work. He’s a driver and he is going by James Howlett. One of his jobs involves driving a woman to a funeral, and while he’s waiting for the event to end he is approached by a stranger (Orange Is the New Black‘s Elizabeth Rodriguez). She’s been looking for him and begs for his help, but he shuts her down.

Later, we see Logan being followed as he goes about his day, and then Donald Pierce (Boyd Holbrook) winds up in his limo. He’s got a thick Texas accent and a sleazy sort of menace. He asks Logan if he’s seen Gabriela, but Logan doesn’t know who that is. Donald Pierce leaves his business card for Logan in case Gabriela turns up, and Logan looks upset.

We then find out what Logan’s life is like when he’s not working. He drives south of the border to a dusty, rusted-out, run-down shack, where he lives with Caliban (Stephen Merchant) — an albino mutant with the ability to track other mutants. Caliban takes care of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), who lives in what looks like a tipped-over water tower. Xavier seems to be suffering from dementia, and it’s wreaking havoc on his powers, which in turn wreaks havoc on everyone around him. Caliban and Logan keep him drugged up so he can’t do any harm.

At this point there are some expository conversations. Apparently, no new mutants have been born in 25 years. Logan bitterly remarks to Xavier, “We thought we were part of God’s plan, but maybe we were God’s mistake.” Xavier snaps back, “What a disappointment you are. We took you in, we gave you a family,” and says that Logan is just waiting for him to die. Later, Caliban and Logan talk about Logan’s escape strategy (he wants to buy a boat and go on the run with Xavier) and Logan’s apparently suicidal tendencies (he’s been carrying around an adamantium bullet).

The next day, Logan gets a request on his Uber-like app and goes to a motel to pick up a client. It’s Gabriela, the woman who approached him in the cemetery, and she wants to escape with a little girl named Laura (Dafne Keen). He tries to turn down her request, but she offers him so much money to drive her up north that he gives in. They’re to meet the next morning.

When morning arrives, however, Logan shows up to find Gabriela’s dead body. The little girl has disappeared. He returns home, but unbeknownst to him, she has tagged along for the ride. Donald Pierce shows up not long after, in search of Gabriela, but the girl knocks him out by throwing something at him. Logan asks Caliban to drive Donald Pierce out to the middle of nowhere and shoot him.

Xavier is happy to see Laura as it turns out the two of them have been communicating telepathically. (It seems to be the easier mode of communication for them, since it turns out Laura speaks only Spanish, not English.) He takes her inside and gives her some food to eat.

But at that point, Donald Pierce returns with an army of goons. He’s gotten the better of Caliban and escaped. He wants Laura and knows Logan’s been hiding Xavier. (Apparently Xavier’s brain has been “classified as a weapon of mass destruction” after “what happened on the East Coast.”) A fight breaks out outside. Meanwhile, a few of Pierce’s men go inside to get Laura, who’s been watching everything unfold on a security camera feed.

As Logan fights for his life outside, we hear the sounds of action (gunfire, etc.) coming from inside the house, and then everything goes quiet. As everyone turns to look, Laura emerges from the house alone, with something under her arm. She tosses it to Donald. It’s the severed head of one of his men. The other men start attacking Laura, and she mostly holds her own — in no small part because it turns out she has metal claws and an accelerated healing factor, just like Wolverine. Logan, meanwhile, is trying to make his escape in his car with Xavier, who keeps pleading with Logan that they can’t leave Laura behind.

The goriest part comes when one of the men runs through Laura with a spear attached to a rope and starts dragging her back toward him. But at the last second, Logan jumps into the fight and she’s able to get free. She jumps into the car with Logan and Xavier, and a car chase ensues. At one point Logan tries to run down a chain link fence, only for the fence to get stuck to the car, so he swings the material around to take out some of the other cars. They finally manage to escape by driving through another fence and making it across a railroad track just as a train is about to pass by — making it impossible for Pierce and his people to follow.

Logan Footage Reaction

There’s no mistaking Logan as anything other than a Wolverine movie — he unsheathes those adamantium claws in the first few minutes of the film, lest you forget who he is or what he can do — but Logan actually doesn’t feel like your typical Marvel blockbuster. More than anything, it feels like a modern Western with sci-fi elements. That first trailer, set to Johnny Cash’s “Hurt,” seems like a pretty good representation of the film as a whole, at least based on the 30 or so minutes that we saw.

There’s a sense of bitterness and regret hanging over Logan. It’s there when Xavier spits that Logan is a “disappointment.” It’s there when Logan is forced to drug Xavier can’t accidentally kill people. It’s there when Caliban can’t be bothered to worry about Logan’s maybe-suicidal tendencies because Logan’s so messed up that his self-destruction is more a matter of when than if. At the same time, though, Logan comes by its self-seriousness honestly. While Logan doesn’t seem overly reliant on existing X-Men continuity (and thank God, because those movies are a mess right now), the tragedy does hit harder because we’ve been with Hugh Jackman’s Logan for 17 years now.

If Stewart’s Xavier and Jackman’s Logan seem like they’re at the end of their lives (or at least the end of their tenures as the central players in Fox’s X-Men film franchise), Laura (X-23) feels like the exciting next step. From the moment she appears at Logan’s house, she commands the audience’s attention. She feels like Stranger Things‘ Eleven if she’d been raised by Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Furiosa; she’s Kick-Ass‘ Hit-Girl without the cutesy schtick. She looks like an early contender for one of 2017’s big breakout characters.

Among other things, Laura doesn’t shrink away from violence any more than her reluctant guardian Wolverine does. Logan is a film that makes the most of its R rating. The kills are ugly and bloody — at one point, Laura stabs a guy through a car window and his blood splatters all over the glass — but the violence feels appropriate for the world the film is set in. It also gives Wolverine plenty of chances to say “fuck” — and Xavier, too. I lost count of how many times the good professor dropped the F-bomb in the footage we saw.

Again, we only saw the first third or so of the film, so we don’t know what’s to come in the last two-thirds. But from what we saw, I’d say Logan looks like a glorious end to Hugh Jackman’s performance as Wolverine.