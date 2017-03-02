The earliest part of the marketing campaign for Logan came in the form of a series of photos from the set of the movie. By way of an Instagram account with the username “wponx“, 20th Century fox release black and white photos from the set of production. They were rather gorgeous pieces of photography, and at one time, fans thought there was a chance the entire movie might be black and white. But as we’ve seen in the trailers, the film is very much in full color, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see a black and white version eventually.

Find out details on the Logan black and white cut after the jump.

Director James Mangold can be responsive to fans on Twitter at times, and that’s where one fan’s request turned into confirmation of an alternate version of Logan being worked on:

Presumably this will be for a home video release and the black and white version of Logan won’t ever be seen in theaters. But if there’s a title that could get fans to come back to theaters for a black and white version, it’s something like Logan. The film is already on track to rake in $170 million worldwide in its opening weekend, and that’s some huge bank for an R-rated movie.

At the same time, there’s a chance the black and white version of Logan might be saved for a later home video release, perhaps even after a double dip after the theatrical version has been on shelves for awhile. Mad Max: Fury Road is the most recent example of a movie that had a black and white cut of the movie released as an alternate home video product. It was called the Black & Chrome edition and you can get it right now.

Some people think that merely changing a movie to black and white from color is as simple as applying an Instagram filter and just watching the cash flow in for a very little amount of work. But when you change a film that was shot in color to black and white, the process requires careful attention to the image in order to bring out the various shades of black in a way that is still pleasing to the eye. It’s not something that Mangold would be wasting his time on if he didn’t think it added something to the style of the film.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. The buzz on Logan is high, but the world won’t see it until sneak preview screenings begin this evening, followed by the wide release tomorrow, March 3. So let’s watch the full color version first and then get excited about the black and white version sometime later.