Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, and Rebecca Ferguson discover the first proof of life on Mars. What could possibly go wrong? A whole lot based on the trailers for Daniel Espinosa‘s (Easy Money) space thriller, Life, which hopefully has more to offer than a blend of Alien and Gravity.

Below, watch an extended Life clip.

Hugh Derry (Ariyon Bakare) is the poor soul aboard the International Space Station to first come into contact with the organism, which is faster, nastier, and stronger than its innocent and light exterior suggests. The trailers haven’t shown too much of the form the organism takes over the course of the movie — which premieres next month at South by Southwest — but it grows more intelligent and dangerous, and when it does, the crew has to try to stop it from possibly destroying their home planet. Life co-stars Olga Dihovichnaya, Ariyon Bakare, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

What the little monster is capable of is teased in this clip (Source: IGN). There are no real spoilers; the clip just shows more of the scene featured prominently in the advertisements for Life:

It’s almost impossible not to at least squirm a little bit at the sight of fingers breaking. I know it always gets me. Just like our eyes, there’s something delicate about our fingers that makes some of us recoil whenever we see them damaged or twisted in some way. The sound of a finger breaking isn’t exactly pretty, either. The above clip is intense enough on its own, but it goes out on a high note with that unnerving shot, followed by a nice and horrified reaction from Bakare.

We’re going to watch some good actors float in zero-g and scream in this movie, which Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote. The screenwriting duo behind Zombieland and Deadpool managed to make a fresh comic book movie last year. Maybe this year they’ll give audiences a new take on this familiar scenario: a situation gone horribly wrong far, far away in space.

Here’s the synopsis:

Life tells the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected.

Life opens in theaters March 24.