Every moment featuring Carrie Fisher as General Leia in Star Wars: The Last Jedi is far more emotional than it’s intended to be. The passing of the actress after production ended means that we’ll never see her reprise the iconic role in future Star Wars films, and Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy has already said that they have no intention on bringing her back to life using CG.

The film works surprisingly well as a send-off to the character and the actress, but I wondered why they didn’t close the loop storyline-wise, as there seemed to be more than a few opportunities to do so within the context of the film’s story. During my spoiler-filled discussion with writer/director Rian Johnson, I asked if they had considered doing so and why he ultimately decided not to alter the original story of The Last Jedi to reflect the real-life death of Carrie Fisher.

Major spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi follow.

While watching Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it’s hard not to remember that Carrie Fisher has passed away in the real world. A scene where Leia survive an impossible situation packs an even more emotional punch than anyone could have imagined. But as I left the world premiere screening, some people (myself included) were wondering why Johnson and company didn’t change the film to reflect her death. They could have kept the character in a coma, but then the film would be missing some of the important later moments. A couple people I talked to wondered why they didn’t swap the role of Laura Dern‘s Admiral Holdo and General Leia in those final moments of the film. It seems like it could have been accomplished with clever editing and minimal reshoots, and allow Leia to exit the franchise with an ultimate sacrifice.

So during my interview with writer/director Rian Johnson, I asked him if he considered other options and why he decided to keep the film as is. Here’s what he had to say;