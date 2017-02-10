This weekend brings The LEGO Batman Movie to theaters, and you can finally see if it’s worth all the hype that’s been tossed around. Personally, I found the movie to be a blast, but I will concede that it starts to lose steam towards the end, and it just might be a little too self-aware for its own good. Still, it’s a great time for children and adults alike.

If you’re not seeing The LEGO Batman Movie in theaters immediately, that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun with the dulcet tones of Will Arnett‘s voice bringing the building block version of The Dark Knight to life. The folks at BBC Radio 1 had some fun in the studio with the Arrested Development star by having him call a toy store as LEGO Batman. But that’s not all, because each sentence he said had to begin with the next letter of the alphabet, starting with “A” and going all the way through “Z” at the end. Can he pull it off?

Check out the LEGO Batman Movie prank call after the jump.

This is actually an old improv game, so it should come as no surprise that Will Arnett is surprisingly good at keeping this gag going. He doesn’t really have a sentence that doesn’t make sense until he gets to the letter “U” and starts off with something about uranium. But after that, the closing letters of the alphabet are a little tricky for him too, though he does a fine job of plowing right through it without making things too awkward.

Now you should see The LEGO Batman Movie, in theaters everywhere this weekend.