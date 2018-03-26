There was one genuinely surprising cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Yoda. Early marketing for the film did a great job keeping the late Jedi master out of sight, making his big reveal all the more delightful. Now, as The Last Jedi heads to Blu-ray, the cat’s out of the bag. Newly released Last Jedi concept art highlights Yoda’s return. Plus, watch an excerpt of the full Yoda scene below.

I know someone, somewhere, is going to consider this a spoiler, so let me just say: sorry. That said, The Last Jedi has already had a successful theatrical run, and has been on VOD for a few weeks now. It’s safe to confirm that Yoda is, indeed, in the film. Now that that’s out of the way, Disney and Lucasfilm have released some concept art teasing Yoda’s return.

Here, we see Yoda’s Force Ghost chilling in the background while Luke looks upon the tree library on Ahch-To. Yoda has summoned a lightning bolt from the sky to set the tree ablaze, and soon he’ll be laughing his puppet ass off.

And here’s another piece of concept art, showing the tree library ablaze. Yoda, you scamp!

The Yoda scene is one of the best moments in The Last Jedi. For one thing, Yoda’s speech lays out the film’s entire thesis – “Pass on what you have learned. Strength. Mastery. But weakness, folly, failure also. Yes, failure most of all. The greatest teacher, failure is. Luke, we are what they grow beyond. That is the true burden of all masters.”

On top of that, it was great to see a Yoda puppet again, instead of the goofy CGI thing that was constantly doing backflips in the Star Wars prequels.

You can watch an excerpt from Yoda’s big scene below.

The Last Jedi Yoda Scene

In addition to that video, here’s an excerpt from The Last Jedi Blu-ray special feature “Balance of the Force.” In this feature, director Rian Johnson walks you through nearly every element of his screenplay. It’s an must-watch for fans of the film.

The Last Jedi Balance of the Force

The “Balance of the Force” feature appears on the Blu-ray alongside the following special features:

The Director and the Jedi – Go deep behind the scenes with writer-director Rian Johnson on an intimate and personal journey through the production of the movie—and experience what it’s like to helm a global franchise and cultural phenomenon.

Balance of the Force – Explore the mythology of the Force and why Rian Johnson chose to interpret its role in such a unique way.

– Explore the mythology of the Force and why Rian Johnson chose to interpret its role in such a unique way. Scene Breakdowns

o Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle – Get a close-up look at the epic space battle, from the sounds that help propel the action, through the practical and visual effects, to the characters who bring it all to life.

o Snoke and Mirrors – Motion capture and Star Wars collide as the filmmakers take us through the detailed process of creating the movie’s malevolent master villain.

o Showdown on Crait – Break down everything that went into creating the stunning world seen in the movie’s final confrontation, including the interplay between real-word locations and visual effects, reimagining the walkers, designing the crystal foxes, and much more.

Andy Serkis Live! (One Night Only) – Writer-director Rian Johnson presents two exclusive sequences from the movie featuring Andy Serkis’ riveting, raw on-set performance before his digital makeover into Snoke.

– Writer-director Rian Johnson presents two exclusive sequences from the movie featuring Andy Serkis’ riveting, raw on-set performance before his digital makeover into Snoke. Deleted Scenes – With an introduction and optional commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

– With an introduction and optional commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson. Audio Commentary – View the movie with in-depth feature audio commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives on Blu-ray on March 27, 2018.