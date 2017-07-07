In less than two weeks, over 130,000 fans will descend upon southern California for the annual San Diego Comic-Con, the biggest pop culture convention in the world. The/Film crew will be there to bring you the big updates from all the panels and events happening on site, and one of the events we’ll be attending doesn’t even require the coveted Comic-Con badge. In fact, it’s free, and anyone in the San Diego area can check it out.

The stop-motion animation studio LAIKA has announced a pop-up event in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego where they will showcase props, puppets, monsters, and sets from Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman and Coraline, as well as fan art, interactive experiences, giveaways and a shop for picking up some sweet merchandise. Find out below what you can see at The LAIKA Experience at Comic-Con later this month.

The LAIKA Experience will be happening at 520 Fifth Avenue in San Diego, California, and it will be up and running from a few days before Comic-Con starting on July 14 through the end of the convention on July 23rd. Here’s the hours it will be open during that time:

Friday, July 14 : 2 PM to 10PM

: Saturday, July 15 : 11AM to 10 PM

: Sunday, July 16 : 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

: Monday – Tuesday, July 17-18 : 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

– : Wednesday, July 19 : 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

: Thursday, July 20 : 11:00 AM to 11 PM

: Friday, July 21 : 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM

: Saturday, July 22 : 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM

: Sunday, July 23 : 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

The limited pop-up location is said to “showcase the evolution of the studio’s unique blend of handcrafted stop-motion animation and visual effects magic in four imaginatively themed rooms inspired by each of LAIKA’s films.” There will also be merchandise available for purchase inspired by all four of their feature films, including customized NIKE shoes created by Tinker Hatfield. Costumed characters will also be on hand to take pictures with fans.

If there’s one day that you’ll really want to stop by The LAIKA Experience, it will be Friday, July 21. LAIKA President & CEO Travis Knight, who also directed Kubo and the Two Strings, will be on-hand from 3:00 P.M. until 4:30 P.M. to sign merchandise purchased at the pop-up shop at the exhibit.

This is just one of the many cool things fans will be able to check out at San Diego Comic-Con, even if they don’t have a badge to get into the convention itself. We’ll be rolling into town a little early to check out this cool exhibit, so even if you can’t make it, we’ll be sure to show you what it’s like. Plus, those interested will be able to check out a Facebook Live tour of the exhibit from 2:00 P.M. – 3:oo P.M., hosted by Travis Knight and New York Times bestselling author Tony DiTerlizzi (The Spiderwick Chronicles; Star Wars: Luke Skywalker, Jedi Knight). Stay tuned to LAIKA’s Facebook page to check that out.

