This coming weekend, the 89th Academy Awards will be held, and the acclaimed La La Land is expected to take home a bunch of Oscars just like it has the rest of the awards season. As more and more have seen the throwback musical romance, the film has become easier to lampoon for audiences who previously didn’t have a chance to see it. So it should come as no surprise that this week there have been plenty of parody videos capitalizing on the film’s buzz and popularity heading into the Academy Awards.

After the jump, you’ll find a trusty La La Land 8-Bit Cinema, a Muppet mash-up that replaces Ryan Gosling with Kermit the Frog, and a recut of the film’s trailer to make it look like a thriller from David Lynch.

First up, here’s the 8-bit version of La La Land, just as Nintendo intended:

That 8-bit arcade version of the music from La La Land is pretty damn catchy. I wouldn’t mind having that to listen to every now and then for a quick pick-me-up. Otherwise, since this isn’t an action movie getting the 8-bit treatment, it plays out more like a romantic role-playing game with a lot of dialogue and more sophisticated character designs. It’s a cool little tribute to the movie.

Next up here’s the Muppet version of La La Land with Kermit the Frog from Funny or Die:

The voice of Kermit the Frog isn’t perfect, but it’s pretty damn good, especially since he’s singing instead of just repeating iconic lines that the frog is known to say. At the same time, I think the audio mixing could have been done a little better.

Finally, CineFix cleverly recut La La Land into a psychological thriller a la David Lynch:

There are some great uses of lines that sounds completely different out of context. Surprisingly, there’s not much cheating either as far as transition effects or things like that. There are a couple additions here and there, but otherwise, it’s the music and editing that pulls off this clever remix.

Stay tuned this weekend to see if La La Land wins Best Picture or if another movie can upset it.