Saturday Night Live finished up their first batch of new episodes kicking off the 43rd season by bringing in Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani to host for the first time, fresh off the summer success of his indie romantic comedy The Big Sick. Since Nanjiani is also a celebrated and established stand-up comedian, this episode felt like it was going to be a hit. So how did Nanjiani fare for his first time in Studio 8H?

Find out as we run through the best and worst sketches of the Kumail Nanjiani hosted Saturday Night Live.

The Best

Kellywise – As if Kate McKinnon needed to prove that she was good at playing yet another character, in this fantastic parody of the new adaptation of It, she played Kellyanne Conway as Kellywise the Dancing Clown. Not only does she mimic Bill Skarsgard’s impression of Pennywise magnificently, but she does an amazing job of going back and forth between that voice as her Kellyanne Conway impression. On top of all that, this pre-recorded sketch is executed so well that it was easily the best sketch of the night.

Nursing Home – This was easily the best sketch for Kumail Nanjiani as a host. His constant upbeat attitude about grandma’s sexual activities was funny in itself, but the technical aspects of this sketch helped this one land firmly as well. The perfectly timed cuts to Kate McKinnon’s facial expressions are a big part of why this sketch works so well, so kudos to the episode’s director for knocking this one out of the park.

Film Panel – After cutting jokes last week about Harvey Weinstein, this week’s episode leaned into it with teeth fully bared. This was the first satirical effort of the night to tackle the onslaught of sexual assault allegations against the Hollywood heavyweight producer, and you couldn’t ask for a better character to send up the headlines surrounding Weinstein than Kate McKinnon’s fictional veteran actress Debette Goldry. Constantly the victim of sexism, of course Goldry has her own story about Harvey Weinstein, one that blasts him just as he deserves.