In less than two months, a new King Kong movie with Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Brie Larson, Shea Whigham, Tom Hiddleston, and Jason Mitchell comes out. Let’s hope the movie is as good as that sounds, and that it’s as good as it looks because Jordan Vogt-Roberts‘ follow-up to The Kings of Summer looks like one big, intense popcorn movie. Did I mention Vogt-Robers film also stars John Ortiz (Togetherness)? He hasn’t been featured prominently in the marketing materials, like the Kong: Skull Island TV spots below, but he’s in it, which is another valid reason to want to see Samuel L. Jackson and a band of soldiers take on some giant monsters.

Below, watch the new Kong: Skull Island TV spot.

This new Kong film features the largest version of the big guy yet, though it was still heavily influenced by the original 1933 film’s big ape. Of course, he’s not the only animal on the island Captain James Conrad (Hiddleston), Lieutenant Colonel Packard (Jackson), and the others will have to fight if they want to survive.

The first TV spot features a reference to Godzilla, who Kong will face off against in Legendary Pictures’ upcoming Godzilla vs. King Kong movie (due out in 2020). When Bill Randa (Goodman) mentions the nuclear tests in 1954, that’s a nod to Godzilla‘s opening, which showed bombs meant to kill Godzilla going off and not doing their job.

This last TV spot reveals a plot point — nothing too major — that you might want to wait and see in the movie:

This last commercial has a slightly different tone compared to the previous TV spots and trailers. Kong: Skull Island often looks like an all-out war between man and Kong, which doesn’t sound bad at all, but there’s a different sense of wonder (maybe it’s the music) that this last TV spot showcases. Instead of showing helicopters being taken down, blazing fires, or Samuel L. Jackson getting furious, it presents a more empathetic look at Kong with a tone that’s more adventurous than dire.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Kong: Skull Island” reimagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (“The Kings of Summer”). In the film, a diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific – as beautiful as it is treacherous – unaware that they’re crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong. “Kong: Skull Island” stars Tom Hiddleston (“The Avengers,” “Thor: The Dark World”), Samuel L. Jackson (“The Hateful Eight,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Oscar winner Brie Larson (“Room,” “Trainwreck”), John Goodman (“Transformers: Age of Extinction,” “Argo”) and John C. Reilly (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Step Brothers”). The international ensemble cast also includes Tian Jing (“Police Story: Lockdown”), Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton”), Jason Mitchell (“Straight Outta Compton”), John Ortiz (“Steve Jobs”), Thomas Mann (“Beautiful Creatures”), Shea Whigham (“The Wolf of Wall Street”), Toby Kebbell (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) and Eugene Cordero (“The Kings of Summer”). Vogt-Roberts is directing the film from a screenplay by Max Borenstein, John Gatins, Dan Gilroy and Derek Connolly. “Kong: Skull Island” is produced by Legendary’s Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni with Mary Parent. The executive producers are Eric McLeod and Alex Garcia.

Kong: Skull Island opens in theaters March 10th.