New ‘Kong: Skull Island’ TV Spots & Poster Show Man Is No Longer King of This World
Posted on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
Kong: Skull Island arrives in one month, and we’ll get to see what Legendary Pictures has done with one of the most iconic movie monsters of all time. Kings of Summer director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is behind the camera, making a jump from indie to blockbuster in the same way that Colin Trevorrow did from Safety Not Guaranteed to Jurassic World. Can he deliver an action adventure worthy of the name King Kong? Some new TV spots give us more of what’s waiting for us next month.
Watch a couple new Kong Skull Island extended TV spots, and see a new poster, after the jump.
The first TV spot basically played like a shortened version of the most recent theatrical trailer that we saw, showing off the various monsters on the island, teasing the conflict between Samuel L. Jackson and John Goodman, and revealing the real motivation behind this expedition to Skull Island, a place where science meets myth.
The second spot is where we get some new footage and also more details on just what will unfold in this movie. John Goodman talks about how the nuclear bomb drops of 1954 were done in an effort to kill something. That something is Godzilla, as we learned in the 2014 movie from Legendary Pictures, and there’s even classified Monarch documentary footage to illustrate that.
My bet is that those nuclear bombs are responsible for what lurks on Skull Island, the result being an ecosystem of wild creatures, and King Kong seems to mostly keep them all in line (there’s even a shot of him fighting one of the monsters in the second spot). But when humans arrive, Kong may face his most deadly threat yet.
Finally, there’s one more poster that is reminiscent of Apocalypse Now. It’s not quite as good as the IMAX poster (or even the wild Japanese poster), but it’s still a solid one sheet. Here it is:
Kong: Skull Island arrives on March 10.
Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Kong: Skull Island” reimagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (“The Kings of Summer”).
In the film, a diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific – as beautiful as it is treacherous – unaware that they’re crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong.
“Kong: Skull Island” stars Tom Hiddleston (“The Avengers,” “Thor: The Dark World”), Samuel L. Jackson (“The Hateful Eight,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Oscar winner Brie Larson (“Room,” “Trainwreck”), John Goodman (“Transformers: Age of Extinction,” “Argo”) and John C. Reilly (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Step Brothers”). The international ensemble cast also includes Tian Jing (“Police Story: Lockdown”), Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton”), Jason Mitchell (“Straight Outta Compton”), John Ortiz (“Steve Jobs”), Thomas Mann (“Beautiful Creatures”), Shea Whigham (“The Wolf of Wall Street”), Toby Kebbell (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) and Eugene Cordero (“The Kings of Summer”).
Vogt-Roberts is directing the film from a screenplay by Max Borenstein, John Gatins, Dan Gilroy and Derek Connolly. “Kong: Skull Island” is produced by Legendary’s Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni with Mary Parent. The executive producers are Eric McLeod and Alex Garcia.
