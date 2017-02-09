Kong: Skull Island arrives in one month, and we’ll get to see what Legendary Pictures has done with one of the most iconic movie monsters of all time. Kings of Summer director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is behind the camera, making a jump from indie to blockbuster in the same way that Colin Trevorrow did from Safety Not Guaranteed to Jurassic World. Can he deliver an action adventure worthy of the name King Kong? Some new TV spots give us more of what’s waiting for us next month.

Watch a couple new Kong Skull Island extended TV spots, and see a new poster, after the jump.

The first TV spot basically played like a shortened version of the most recent theatrical trailer that we saw, showing off the various monsters on the island, teasing the conflict between Samuel L. Jackson and John Goodman, and revealing the real motivation behind this expedition to Skull Island, a place where science meets myth.

The second spot is where we get some new footage and also more details on just what will unfold in this movie. John Goodman talks about how the nuclear bomb drops of 1954 were done in an effort to kill something. That something is Godzilla, as we learned in the 2014 movie from Legendary Pictures, and there’s even classified Monarch documentary footage to illustrate that.

My bet is that those nuclear bombs are responsible for what lurks on Skull Island, the result being an ecosystem of wild creatures, and King Kong seems to mostly keep them all in line (there’s even a shot of him fighting one of the monsters in the second spot). But when humans arrive, Kong may face his most deadly threat yet.

Finally, there’s one more poster that is reminiscent of Apocalypse Now. It’s not quite as good as the IMAX poster (or even the wild Japanese poster), but it’s still a solid one sheet. Here it is:

Kong: Skull Island arrives on March 10.