The onslaught of Kong: Skull Island marketing is underway as Warner Bros. and Legendary throw everything they can at audiences to convince them to see this latest iteration of the classic movie monster. This new King Kong comes with quite an epic promise of having him meet up with Godzilla sometime down the road (and a post-credits scene after Kong: Skull Island may hint at what’s to come in that regard), but the question is whether Kong stands strongly on his own.

A new batch of Kong Skull Island clips have surfaced online over the past few days, giving us more insight into the human characters who encounter Kong and the rest of the mythical monsters on Skull Island. In addition, we get to see some pretty incredible shots of Kong, showing us that the visuals in this movie will be quite stunning. And if that’s not enough, then an IMAX featurette should help pique your interest.

Watch the Kong Skull Island clips after the jump.

Here’s when the expedition crew first encounters Kong, who appears ready to dish out some pain to those who have come to mess up his home. He doesn’t seem daunted by the arrival of so many helicopters, so maybe he’s dealt with shady humans before.

Samuel L. Jackson and John Goodman share a tense talk where the latter reveals that he works for the same organization who kept the existence of Godzilla under wraps in the 2014 movie. Their relationship should make the ultimate goal of this mission a complicated task to complete. Jackson will be all about surviving while Goodman still has a job to do.

After already having an encounter with Kong, our crew learns that the godlike creature can indeed be hurt. This revelation is followed by a nice little chat between John Goodman and Shea Whigham that really gives this movie the 1970s tone and style that we’ve seen emulated in all the marketing so far.

In this clip, we find out just how long John C. Reilly has been trapped on Skull Island. And we also get to see how long Kong has been there. The expedition crew encounters a mass grave, one that includes the skeletons of Kong’s parents. Is it possible that humans were responsible for their death and Kong holds a grudge?

It seems Kong doesn’t always have it out for our human characters though. This clip pretty much speaks for itself as King Kong saves the Monarch expedition crew from being eaten by what John C. Reilly’s character called a skull crawler in one of the previous trailers for the movie. Kong definitely looks like quite the badass warrior.

Finally, if you want to take a look behind the scenes of Jordan Vogt-Roberts‘ film, here’s this featurette from IMAX:

Kong: Skull Island arrives on March 10.