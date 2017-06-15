Kevin Smith has started work on another horror movie. This time, he’s making a horror anthology, Killroy Was Here. He was originally going to direct an anthology film about Krampus, but that got canned after Michael Dougherty‘s movie of the same name came out. Smith describes Killroy as”Golem, the Boogeyman and the Grim Reaper combined.”

Below, learn more about the Kevin Smith horror anthology movie.

Executive producer Andrew McElfresh co-wrote the script for Killroy Was Here. It’s the first time Smith has shared writing credit with anyone on one his movies. Smith and McElfresh also scripted the Krampus movie together, which they discussed in a Facebook video about their new project, which stars Azita Ghanizada (Alphas) and Ryan O’Nan (Fargo).

They reworked the Krampus script into Kilroy Was Here. It’s almost the same script, just with a new title and creature. You probably recognize the title. Kilroy Was Here is a famous piece of graffiti featuring a bald character looking over a fence with a prominent nose, as seen in the image below. The image dates back to World War II.

In a press release, here’s how Smith described the anthology film:

This is a monster movie in the sense of a classic morality tale. No one wants to see you spill the blood of innocents, but when someone crosses the line and goes bad, you get to make them pay in horrible ways, and the audience cheers.” Like The Twilight Zone, Killroy is full of ironic twists and grisly moments. We wanted to make an anthology film in the vein of Creepshow.

Robert Kurtzman of Creature Corps is creating the monster. Kurtzman also created the walrus from Tusk and Dirk Diggler’s package from Boogie Nights, which was originally much bigger. Smith is relying more on practical effects for his next feature:

I’m a rubber guy. With computer graphics taking over the movies, we wanted the Ringling College kids to get a taste of supernatural storytelling that comes from silicone-and-rubber, real-life practical effects. There’s a real difference seeing how you can terrify audiences with an artist’s airbrush.”

Smith is currently shooting in Sarasota, Florida where he has partnered with Ringling College of Art and Design. 26 of the school’s students are working on the feature.

“I tried going to film school but quit to go make a movie,” Smith said. “If I’d had the chance to work with a real director, I probably would’ve graduated. Although I don’t consider myself a real director, but I do play one on TV and am portraying one again as we shoot Killroy in Sarasota!”

All the students will get credited for their work on the movie, which is Smith’s follow-up to Yoga Hosers, a movie that must be seen to be believed.