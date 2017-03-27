Over the weekend, the first official Justice League trailer debuted online, bringing us the first footage from the movie since a sizzle reel was released at Comic-Con last summer. Even fans who haven’t been impressed by Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad were interested in seeing what Zack Snyder could do with a whole roster of DC Comics superheroes at his disposal.

After watching the Justice League trailer countless times, we have a more in-depth breakdown of the new trailer, taking a closer look at just what the hell is going on in this first union of Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). But sadly, there’s no Henry Cavill as Superman yet.



The first shot of the trailer takes us high in the mountains as snow blows around a single man and his horse. Jagged mountains fill the landscape being explored by this man as voiceover by Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne ominously says, “We have to be ready. You, me, the others.”

A small bay town is seen as Bruce Wayne peels away his winter layers to reveal his face as he prepares to head down to meet Aquaman, as seen in the sizzle reel from Comic-Con. Bruce Wayne’s voiceover continues, “There’s an attack coming from far away.” Suddenly we heard the voice of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince who cautions, “Not coming, Bruce. It’s already here.” Sounds like it’s a good time to round up the Justice League.

If you saw Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, then this character should look familiar. That’s Dr. Silas Stone (Joe Morton), who was last seen in a video recovered from the secret files of Lex Luthor. Stone works at S.T.A.R. Labs where he was last seen using a mysterious box in a last ditch effort to save his son Victor Stone, a star college athlete (as we’ll see later) who has lost most of his limbs following a tragic car accident. His efforts were futile until the box activates on its own and turns Victor into some kind of cybernetic being with all of his limbs intact.

Speaking of which, there’s that box now. That’s what’s known as a Mother Box, and it’s one of three boxes that the villain Darkseid and his general Steppenwolf are in pursuit of. One was given to mankind, another to the Amazons (the civilization that Wonder Woman hails from) and the final one to the Atlanteans (the people of Aquaman). So what do these boxes do? They’re an otherworldly form of artificial intelligence that has almost limitless potential in the hand of a god, including creating interstellar transports known as boom tubes. Could Darkseid need these boxes in order to effectively take over Earth?

No matter what Darkseid needs them for, it’s clear that his minions, known as Parademons (the same soldiers who attacked Batman in his Knightmare sequence in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) have found where one of these Mother Boxes is, and that doesn’t bode well for Dr. Silas Stone. It remains to be seen if the Parademons will dispatch with Dr. Stone right then and there or if they will kidnap him in order to find out where mankind’s Mother Box is.

After Diana Prince asks Bruce Wayne where “the others” are, we get a role call of the entire Justice League, starting with Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman. The underwater hero turned down Bruce Wayne’s invitation to join his team in the sizzle reel from Comic-Con (or at least we assume he’s the one who told him no), but as evidenced by footage later in the trailer, he eventually changes his mind if that’s the case.

Next up, we meet Victor Stone (Ray Fisher), aka Cyborg. Diana Prince gives us a rundown of his robotic enhancements. He’s clearly trying to conceal himself with a hoodie in this shot, but his glowing parts likely make that difficult. Even though he has a working body back, I can’t imagine trying to live a normal life when you look like a Terminator crossed with RoboCop is an easy feat.

Another shot of Cyborg shows him holding a familiar box. In this quick shot, it looks like he’s just arrived, and it could be at the location where Aquaman meets up with Batman and Commissioner Gordon. Perhaps its Cyborg who is the reluctant one to join the team and only reconsiders once his father gets caught up in all this craziness.

Cyborg gets a heroic moment when he stops some kind of military vehicle from seriously injuring a police officer. He seems a little unnecessarily snarky by telling him to move after the fact, but having any kind of joke in the DC Expanded Universe is refreshing, so we’ll take it.

Then there’s Barry Allen as The Flash. This quick sequence introducing the speedster is a condensed version of the footage that was shown at Comic-Con last year. Bruce Wayne comes to recruit him, recklessly reveals that he’s Batman by throwing a Batarang, and the young kids is all too enthusiastic about joining whatever cause the playboy superhero has in mind.

Speaking of Batman, he comes swinging in rather fiercely as Parademons attack. The Dark Knight has a nice new suit, complete with tactical goggles, and he’s grappled on to something as he swings through the air. Upon reaching the ground, he tosses some kind of projectile weapon that explodes on contact. It’s hard to tell where this action is taking place, but it might be happening at a location that we’ll see again later in the trailer, albeit at a completely different time.

Here’s another shot of Ray Fisher as Cyborg. We’ve highlighted him since he’s the Justice League member that we’ve seen the least of so far, but every member of the team is shown off in quick flashes as they all prepare to face some unseen threat. The Flash doesn’t seem to worried as he’s all smiles, likely finally happy with having some super friends to hang around with.