Warner Bros. and DC Films’ game plan seems to have been to differentiate themselves from Marvel Studios while still attempting to capitalize on that interconnected cinematic universe business model. One identifiable aspect of Marvel Studios movies is their post-credits scenes; DC avoided those for Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Wonder Woman, but compromised with a mid-credits scene in Suicide Squad.

Now, actor Jason Momoa has revealed that the studio is embracing a full-on post-credits scene in their most high-profile film to date, Justice League. Read about that, as well as Momoa’s comments about his character of Aquaman, below.



In an interview with BBC Radio 2, the host asked Momoa if Justice League fans needed to wait through the entire movie, and he responded:

“They do. You’ve gotta sit through the whole thing. Go through the credits.”

The host (who has already seen the film) attempted to get more out of him, asking, “What will be worth their while for the extra 4 minutes and 37 seconds?” and Momoa refused to give anything away. The host replied, “I’m not usually someone to stay through the credits – I got excited.” Then Momoa finally said something that confirmed a post-credits scene is attached:

“Listen, I walked out with my kids. And everyone was like, ‘Ooh, ooh, ooh!’ and I had to run back in because I forgot that it was in the script.”

So there you have it. Stick around and you’ll see…something. A Thanos-esque tease of Darkseid? A more jokey shwarma-style tag? We don’t know.

Elsewhere in the interview, Momoa spoke specifically about playing Aquaman and the differences we’ll see in his character in Justice League and next year’s Aquaman solo film:

“[Justice League] is kind of like a weekend in Aquaman’s life. When people see it, he’s very gruff, he stirs the pot, he’s kind of a devil’s advocate, he’s kind of grumpy. But I’ve just finished my solo movie, and you really get to see where this beautiful boy came from and what his life was like and what was ripped away from him. And how he kind of became who he was, and who he lost, and why he’s covering up so many things. So once we get here, you really get to see him at his lowest. Doesn’t like Atlantis, doesn’t like humans, and he wants to be left alone. It makes you curious about what happened to him. And then we’re going to have to see that character eventually turn into the kind and unite the land and sea, so it has a lot of places to go.”

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017.