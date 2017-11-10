After an aborted attempt at a Justice League movie from Mad Max helmer George Miller back in 2007, and the subsequent formulation of an entire cinematic universe with films like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman, we’re finally only a few calendar days away from the release of a real and completed live-action Justice League film.

Critics have had a love-hate relationship with the recent slate of DC movies (admittedly leaning a bit more toward hate than love), but now the first batch of social media reactions to Justice League have hit the web. So what’s the verdict? Is this more of the same, or is DC on the right track? Read the Justice League early buzz below.



Our own Peter Sciretta was one of the writers able to see Justice League early and his reaction sums up the general consensus – it’s pretty good! It’s okay! It’s a fun time at the movies and a step in the right direction for the DC movie universe.

Justice League is better than expected, but not a home run. The interaction between the team is a lot of fun. The film sends the DCEU in a hopeful direction in line with where the brand should be headed. Flash and Aquaman steal the show. Cyborg and villain are the weak links. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 10, 2017

Sometimes it’s very obvious, other times it’s not. Still feels like a Snyder movie with Whedon touches https://t.co/4oS66ownJd — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 10, 2017

I actually was one of the few who LOVED man of steel, so for me, no. It’s definitely better than BvS and Suicide Squad. https://t.co/zHj2vbYOUI — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 10, 2017

It’s also worth noting how much Justice League feels like a superhero cartoon or an actual comic book run. It’s messy and fun but weird in that way. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 10, 2017

Overall, the early reactions have been mixed-to-positive, with only a handful of writers labeling the film as a total, unmitigated disaster. Although some people seem to truly love the film, a number of people think it’s a good time at the movies and something totally worth seeing (provided that you already like superhero movies).

However, it should be noted that those who didn’t like it really didn’t like it, even calling out Henry Cavill’s digitally removed mustache as a problem!

#JusticeLeague is better than BvS and #SuicideSquad – it's lean, mean & packed w/ superhero action. I dug most of its lighter moments & I think it has one of the best action sequences ever in a DCEU movie. And of course Wonder Woman steals the show. pic.twitter.com/rW3UjpBUMk — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 10, 2017

I think if you are going to a #JusticeLeague movie to see all your favorite DC heroes rocking their skills & being the badasses you love, then you will get plenty of that. Lots of action. Lots of superheroes being superheroes. — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 10, 2017

SO I saw #JusticeLeague -twice. Still under embargo, but: This is a fun superhero flick. Funny but still hero adventure. Reminds me of JL Unlimited ep. Likable interaction amongst recognizable heroes. There is a villain problem (no worse than Marvel's) – @aaronsagers — SYFY WIRE (@SyfyWire) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague was good & very fun. It’s going to be popular w/audiences, not only fans but mainstream viewers & families. — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is solid entertainment despite some problems. They pulled off a strange alchemy that works better than it should. The story is lacking, but the League is great and it’s a blast to watch them in action together. Wonder Woman is clutch, obvi. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) November 10, 2017

Here it goes … #JusticeLeague is super thin and has some very weak CG but it’s got heart and a positive vibe that works. Overall, I had a pretty good time and am looking forward to seeing more of these characters. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 10, 2017

People that have complained about DC movies being too dark are about to see the light #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/eB1JoNJTvi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 10, 2017

I have a lot to say about ‘Justice League’ but will wait till it’s released to really get into it. But two important things to know: stay till the very end of the credits and Jason Momoa (@PrideofGypsies) is awesome as Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/Pg6cKCZAEo — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 10, 2017

I saw #JusticeLeague! Here’s what I thought. There are ton of things I’d change but it comes down to this: I had a blast! I got to see the team together and I had fun watching it. Ezra Miller steals the movie and #WonderWoman was perfect! pic.twitter.com/rgCI9fUuTs — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is fine. It's more coherent & less idiosyncratic than Batman v Superman (which I loved, so make of that what you will), and tries very hard to lighten up on the gloom & doom of the DC universe. There are jokes and everything! — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is a fun, bumpy ride that succeeds in character, but fails in narrative. It’s a mixed bag of execution that’s saved by the actors, who rise above the shortcomings to deliver an engaging, funny and hopeful, yet flawed, entry to the DCEU. @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 10, 2017

I? have seen the film twice and I? already bought tickets to see it again. That should tell you all you need to know about whether or not you should see it in theaters. #JusticeLeague @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 10, 2017

The flaws rest mainly on the rapid-fire pace, lack of suspense and a villain that fails on every level to be scary, formidable or memorable. Thankfully, the League does not fall in that category. #JusticeLeague @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 10, 2017

JUSTICE LEAGUE! It's okay. Narratively it's a mess, the stakes don't work & the villain isn't great. HOWEVER, the heroes ARE great, it's funny, & there's some surprisingly effective character work. I didn't love it, but there are enough good pieces to excite me for the future. pic.twitter.com/OY4ARJ5vDY — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 10, 2017

Here are some of my thoughts on #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/HZfiWC7Abt — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) November 10, 2017

Bottom line: JUSTICE LEAGUE is awesome! ZACK SNYDER’s film is filled with so many moments that had me geeking out and crying nerd tears. When an action scene/hero moment hits, the film is firing on all cylinders. Still love Affleck’s BATMAN. My fav Batman actor since Keaton. pic.twitter.com/YKZTbVJL7D — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) November 10, 2017

I am genuinely happy to report #JusticeLeague is a lot of fun. It's not perfect and has its problems, but does the job of making you care about these characters as a team by its end. It's also VERY funny, in lots of unexpected ways. pic.twitter.com/1AAjYgv16i — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) November 10, 2017

The good: #JusticeLeague is my favorite DCEU movie. It will make you love its heroes and want to see them team-up again. pic.twitter.com/mU2khvwUPD — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) November 10, 2017

The bad: #JusticeLeague rushes through a lot and its main story/lore and villain are rather stripped down and forgettable. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) November 10, 2017

The future: #JusticeLeague feels like a new start to the age of heroes and succeeds as a launch platform in that, even though some of its newer characters very much would have benefited from origin stories beforehand. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) November 10, 2017

Justice League is not a perfect movie. It has story "flaws" and a simple, CGI villain. BUT, more importantly, it gets the heroes right. Every member of the League is fantastic and it's tough to choose a favorite. It's a ton a fun, start to finish. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017

Justice League is the super heroes we've been waiting for. Aquaman rocks. Cyborg is bad-ass. The Flash is awesome. Wonder Woman builds from an already great standalone. Batman assembles them and it's great. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017

Justice League feels kind of like a re-launch of the DC world in live-action. You walk away wanting more of every hero, including Justice League 2 and standalone films. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017

And yeah, I really liked #Aquaman in this (didn't expect to). Enjoyed Affleck's #Batman. Of course Gal's #WonderWoman is great, and Ezra's #TheFlash is a winner. I'm a fan. And I like messages of hope. I'll see it a third time #JusticeLeague — Aaron Sagers (@aaronsagers) November 10, 2017

Nothing could save JUSTICE LEAGUE from its loud, ugly, tacky self. Not Wonder Woman, not wide-eyed Ezra Miller, not Joss Whedon's quippy teardown & rebuild. And Henry Cavill's mustache is an actual issue; they gave him Uncanny Valley Face. Oof, guys. It's a rough ride — Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is clunky & uneven as hell, but it also gets the characters right and has a lot of fun along the way. When it’s over DC’s vision for these heroes going forward will make sense. It’s a very small but very vital step forward. I dug it. pic.twitter.com/FrWkhBe69v — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) November 10, 2017

We’ll hear more when Justice League screens for additional audiences and critics next week. Will the buzz remain positive? We shall see!

Justice League – which, don’t forget, has a post-credits scene – hits theaters on November 17, 2017.