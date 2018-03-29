There was something hypnotic about the insanely popular video game franchise RollerCoaster Tycoon. In it, you could build and manage a theme park, hire handymen, and entertain visitors. And then, you could let it all go to hell.

Frontier’s newest video game, Jurassic World Evolution, let’s you do all that times 10. Because not only do you have the benefit of building a theme park from scratch, you can also unleash its resident dinosaurs to play with the lives of insignificant humans. And the new Jurassic World Evolution trailer shows you exactly how you can do that.

Frontier announced the release of Jurassic World Evolution in August 2017, but a new Jurassic World Evolution trailer gives you a peek at game footage and promotes a pre-order date. Check it out below.

Jurassic World Evolution Trailer

Jurassic World Evolution allows you a deeper experience of what we see in the new Jurassic World films. In the game, you get control of operations on Isla Nubar — presumably before the events of 2015’s Jurassic World renders the island abandoned. Players can build their own Jurassic World, bioengineer new dinosaur breeds, and construct attractions, containment and research facilities.

But you can also “get into various calamities: staff sabotage, dinosaur escapes, territorial fights, weather storms,” according to game director Michael Brooke.

“It’s inevitable if you open a park, something will go wrong,” Brooke told Mashable.

Because we all know that’s what we really play these video games for. No one played Sim City just to run a city and abide by the ridiculous demands of the never-satisfied citizens. No, we’re here to destroy everything.

For a peek at what playing Jurassic World Evolution is like, check out the 30 minutes of gameplay from IGN.

Frontier has announced that Jurassic World Evolution will be released digitally on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 12, 2018. The physical release of the upcoming video game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be July 3, 2018. Players who pre-order before launch will receive a platform-exclusive helicopter skin and ranger vehicle skin.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22, 2018.