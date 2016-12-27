Hopefully you had a Christmas that resulted in getting a pile of goodies from your closest family and friends. But maybe you got some extra spending money sitting in your pocket after exchanging gifts with them and you’re looking for the best way to spend it. Chronicle Collectibles has you covered.

All dinosaurs are dead, and the closest you can get to having one is somehow digging one up from the Earth and piecing it together in skeletal form. Even then, it’ll probably end up going to some museum. But now you can get the next best thing in the form of a 1:1 scale Velociraptor head bust inspired by the dinosaur’s design from Jurassic Park.

Check out the Jurassic Park Velociraptor head bust after the jump.

Here’s what Chronicle Collectibles has to say about their product:

This full size 1:1 Velociraptor Bust features the “Clever Girl” Raptor from Jurassic Park. She is molded and cast directly from a Stan Winston Studios casting of the full 1:1 Velociraptor. The bust stands roughly 30” tall and spans 28” from the back of her head to the front of her jaws, making this one of the larger pieces offered by Chronicle Collectibles. This limited edition run will include individually numbered units that are assigned numerically by the time and date of the order.

The bust became available for pre-order earlier this month, and the edition size hasn’t been determined yet. The company is waiting roughly 30 days after pre-orders began to determine how big the edition will be.

The bad news is that if you want to get your hands on this clever girl, it will cost you $1,199. But you can put yourself on a payment plan for three, six or ten months to make it seem like you’re not spending an exorbitant amount of money.