After the eighth episode of the Skywalker saga was announced as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Frozen star Josh Gad began posting videos on Facebook jokingly grilling Daisy Ridley, his co-star in the currently filming Kenneth Branagh remake of Murder on the Orient Express, about who is the titular Last Jedi. These videos have gotten such a great response that Gad apparently isn’t stopping.

For the third week, Gad has reeled in another Orient Express co-star, Dame Judi Dench to help pester Ridley with questions about The Last Jedi. And you might be surprised to learn that the James Bond star was actually able to get an answer out of Ridley. Watch that video now, embedded after the jump.

Here is the original video posted last week with Josh Gad grilling Daisy Ridley about who the last Jedi is in Star Wars Episode VIII:

Here is the follow-up video with Josh Gad trying to trick Daisy Ridley into answering questions about the future of the Star Wars series, including who are Rey’s parents, is Rey a Jedi and was Finn left paralyzed from the waist down from the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens:





And finally, here is the third video which features Josh Gad recruiting Judi Dench’s help in pestering Ridley for Last Jedi answers and Star Wars spoilers.

Dench asks Ridley is she’s been tested for midichlorians, if Supreme Leader Snoke is Palpatine, is she The Last Jedi, and more. And of course, just as Daisy Ridley agrees to answer the questions Gad turns the camera off.

Murder on the Orient Express is currently filming now with a release date set for November 22, 2017. The film follows a renowned Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (played by director Kenneth Branagh) investigating the murder of a wealthy American traveling on the Orient Express, the most famous train in the world. Daisy Ridley plays a character named Mary Debenham, while Josh Gad plays Hector McQueen and Judi Dench plays Princess Dragomiroff.

What’s crazy is that Star Wars: The Last Jedi wrapped filming in July 2017 and will hit theaters one month later than Murder on the Orient Express on December 15th, 2017. Of course, one of those movies probably has substantially more visual effects which probably explains the timing.