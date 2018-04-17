Get ready for a lot more Cable. Josh Brolin says there are plans for at least four films featuring the Deadpool character, set to make his debut in Deadpool 2. In other words, expect to see Cable in a few more Deadpool sequels.

Josh Brolin is popping up in two big comic book movies this year: Avengers: Infinity War, where he plays the film’s big bad Thanos, and Deadpool 2, where he plays the time traveling Cable. While Infinity War finds the actor replaced via CGI, Deadpool 2 has Brolin front and center, and you can expect to see more of his character in the future. Speaking with Empire (via The Playlist), Brolin says that there are plans for Cable to appear in four films – and that should be more than enough for him.

“We think about it in four movie terms. We tried to think of Cable as a full arc, not just in this movie, but in the trajectory of four films. That made it a lot more fun for me,” the actor said. It’s not clear if these movies count future Deadpool sequels among their number or if this is about the upcoming X-Force movies, where Cable will be promoted to lead character.

Brolin also added he doesn’t really like franchises (despite being involved with several), and that he likes to think of the characters he plays in finite terms. “I don’t like the idea of a franchise, personally,” Brolin said. “That’s what makes the Thanos thing really great. It’s a finite thing, and I like that.”

Thinking of Thanos in finite terms seems to indicate that the character probably won’t last past Avengers 4. Of course, no one stays dead forever in films like this, so if Marvel wants to bring Thanos back, they will. The same goes for Cable in Deadpool – Brolin saying Cable has a four-film arc confirms that the character will survive Deadpool 2, but you could’ve probably guessed that already.

Meanwhile, Brolin will appear in yet another sequel this year: Sicario: Day of the Soldado. He didn’t say anything about his character in that series having a four-film arc, though, so you can probably can probably rule out more Sicario films for the actor.

When it came to casting Brolin as Cable in Deadpool 2, director David Leitch said:

“I always wanted a great actor to come to the table for Cable and I wanted somebody who could embody the character. Josh is obviously a prolific actor, and genuinely in his roles, he finds a humanity to every character he plays, even when he’s playing some things that might be seen as caricatures, he finds a humanity. So I was super excited that we landed him.

Avengers: Infinity War opens on April 27, 2018. Deadpool 2 opens May 18, 2018.