This week brings one of the most anticipated sequels of the year in the form of John Wick: Chapter 2. The sequel follows the surprise hit of 2014 that blew people away with a barrage of bullets and carefully crafted kick-ass action, courtesy of Keanu Reeves as the title character. That means there’s no better time for Honest Trailers to target the original John Wick, even though there’s much more to compliment than make fun of in the end.

Watch the John Wick Honest Trailer after the jump.

This is one of those Honest Trailers where the best jokes come from making fun of or making references to outside titles. This includes pointing out how much better of an action movie John Wick is than the more recent installments of Taken featuring unnecessary frenetic editing an camera work, as well as a nice reference for Game of Thrones fans.

While the John Wick Honest Trailer points out that Keanu Reeves hasn’t done a sequel that doesn’t suck (though I would argue that he already did that with Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey), I think The Matrix Reloaded is a fine sequel that actually doesn’t get tainted until The Matrix Revolutions doesn’t follow through with a satisfying conclusion. But I digress.

Now all I want to know is how all these various secret assassin services know they’re doing a good job. Is that something that ends up getting explained in John Wick: Chapter 2? We’ll find out in a couple days when it arrives on February 10.