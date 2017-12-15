There’s an unspoken rule when TV personalities interview movie stars on live television: it’s bad form for a TV host to drop a spoiler into the middle of a conversation. But that’s exactly what happened when Star Wars: The Last Jedi star John Boyega appeared on This Morning and co-host Holly Willoughby blurted out a pretty significant surprise live on camera and caught the young actor totally off guard. Watch the John Boyega Star Wars spoiler reaction below. (And this should go without saying, but if you haven’t seen the movie yet, don’t keep reading this.)



This is your last chance: if you don’t want to know about a spoiler that happens in The Last Jedi, turn back now. Still with me? Then check this out (via ScreenCrush):

That’s Holly Willoughby undoing years’ worth of Lucasfilm secret-keeping strategies in the blink of an eye. It’d be one thing to bring up that cameo weeks after the movie came out, but after doing a tiny bit of detective work, this broadcast seems to have aired on December 13, 2017, before the film debuted to any traditional audiences other than those who were at the world premiere or those who saw press screenings earlier this week. (This particular back and forth seems to have been edited out from the show’s interview on its official YouTube channel, seemingly signaling that they were aware they made a mistake.)

I could understand the notion of maybe letting it slip if the interview was conducted this morning, after fans had an opportunity to see the movie last night. But two days ago? Yikes. I know we’ve had countless conversations about spoilers on /Film Daily over the past few months and about whether or not a spoiler can ruin a film for you, and while the entire film certainly isn’t ruined for those who saw this morning show before the movie, I know I’d definitely be bummed if I knew for sure that moment was coming ahead of time.

The Yoda reveal is something that was also casually referenced in Variety’s review of the film, which was published before “regular” viewers had a chance to see the movie. What’s up with people thinking a new appearance by Yoda is totally fine to just toss out there into the ether? In any case, I want to hear from you now: had you heard about that moment before you saw the film? Do you consider it a spoiler? Let us know in the comments.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.