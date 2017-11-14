There’s nothing like having super friends to make you a special superhero movie trailer based on a comic book you wrote when you were a 10-year-old nerd.

That’s what a flushed Jimmy Kimmel received on his 50th birthday, courtesy of Ben Affleck (his on-and-off boyfriend and actual superhero actor in the upcoming Justice League) and J.J. Abrams. They teamed up with a slew of familiar actors and comedians to create the ultimate superhero team: the Terrific Ten. The Terrific Ten are an invention of 10-year-old Kimmel’s mind, only existing on the worn-out pages of a comic book drawn by the prepubescent talk show host. Until last night.

Watch the Jimmy Kimmel Superhero Trailer

Ben Affleck! Matt Damon! Zach Galifianakis! Jennifer Aniston! Jon Hamm! That’s a movie that I would see, especially when they’re playing the likes of characters like Muscle Man (“I’m a man… with muscles”) or Laser Lass (“I’m the lady one!”) in a bonkers superhero movie trailer directed by the one and only J.J. Abrams. While Affleck is starring in an upcoming comic book movie where he earnestly recruits a team of superpowered individuals to save the world, it doesn’t feel quite as…terrific as the trailer that he and Abrams debuted Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The trailer plays out like any superhero movie created through the lens of a kid hugely influenced by reading too much of The Fantastic Four: there’s a plot to destroy the world, Matt Damon cackles a lot, an evil bottle of bleach is played by Wanda Sykes. And it helps that the rest of the stars, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Cousin Sal, Shaq, Ty Burrell, Billy Crudup, and Jake Tapper, give their all in their hammy over-the-top performances.

“We all suck!” Damon’s villain Dr. Bolt cries at the end of the trailer. “And you know why? We were created by a weird, sad kid who grew to later become a weird, fat man.”

But the blushing, guffawing Kimmel definitely seemed to appreciate it. While there’s a degree of insincerity in the talk show news cycle, this bit seems truly sweet and genuine — you can tell by the the way that Kimmel hides his face and chuckles throughout Abrams’ introduction of the comic book and the trailer that he didn’t expect a gift of this magnitude.

Alas, this wasn’t a real movie trailer. The rest of the story will have to remain in Kimmel’s head, until Abrams hopefully gets financed on Kickstarter to make the real thing.