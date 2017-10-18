There was a time when the Saw franchise was synonymous with Halloween. Now Jigsaw hopes to capture that horror magic again by reviving the series with a brand new blood-drenched installment. A new clip from Jigsaw has just arrived to give us a glimpse of the terrors that await audiences, like walls covered in saw blades and people with buckets over their heads. Are you brave enough to watch the Jigsaw clips below?

Do you want to play a game? It’s called “Remember The Saw Franchise?” Seven movies were released over seven years, from 2004 to 2010, each laying claim to the Halloween season (people eventually stopped showing up, but most were giant hits). The Saw series examined the increasingly complicated world of serial killer Jigsaw, who was prone to setting up elaborate death traps for people who were ungrateful to be living their mundane lives. Saw 3D, aka Saw: The Final Chapter, seemingly put the horror franchise in its grave, but now it’s back from the dead with Jigsaw, a new film filled with even more booby traps and blue filter lighting.

In a new clip exclusive to IGN, Jigsaw’s latest series of victims awake in a dark room to find themselves in a perilous predicament. They all have buckets over their heads (Why? Who knows!), but even worse than that is the fact that chains attached to their necks are pulling them closer and closer to a wall jutting with buzzsaw blades. “I’m sure you’re all wondering why you’re here!” rasps the voice of Jigsaw (Tobin Bell), speaking to his victims…and also possibly the audience. Are people excited for another Saw movie?

As to what we can expect from the new film, co-director Michael Spierig, one half of The Spierig Brothers, who also directed the vampire film Daybreakers, suggested we’d be in for something a little more fun and a little less vicious than previous entries:

“We’ve got some pretty wild traps in the film — we don’t shy away from the gore. It’s such a perfect Halloween scarefest. It’s perhaps not quite as vicious and more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it. But it’s still full of good fun gore, that’s for sure. And, on top of that, it’s got a really great mystery, and there’s very interesting twists. It’s Saw for 2017.”

As if to confirm Spierig’s statement’s, there’s a new Jigsaw TV spot that I’m shocked to admit actually is kind of fun. I won’t besmirch anyone who likes the Saw franchise, but I’ve always found the films to be particularly joyless. This new TV spot, however, is surprisingly light hearted. Or, at least as light hearted as a Saw movie can be,

This is the first bit of advertising for the film that actually has me interested! Apparently all it took to save the Saw franchise was to add some jokes. That said, the advertising team behind Jigsaw are also aware that the core audience of the franchise probably isn’t looking for comedy, so they’ve also cut this TV spot, which plays up the more disturbing elements.

But wait, there’s more! If you’re not Jigsawed out yet, there’s one more video. Titled The Philosophy of Jigsaw, this video is more like a crash-course in the franchise as a whole, quickly firing off clips from the previous films to fill you in on all of Jigsaw’s previous shenanigans. There’s not much new here, although we do get to see Tobin Bell wearing a lot of makeup to make his face look like Billy the Saw Puppet, so I guess that’s something.

It’s worth noting that the character of Jigsaw died several films ago, and we’re talking definitively died here. Unlike horror movie killers Jason and Freddy, who perish only to quickly come back in the next film, Jigsaw was just a normal man who died and had a bloody on-screen autopsy. Yet he was forward-thinking enough to record a wealth of audio to threaten future victims. He’s was a real go-getter, that Jigsaw. Here’s the official Jigsaw synopsis:

A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier.

Jigsaw opens October 27, 2017.