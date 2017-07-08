Hawkeye may or may not be sidelined (again) in Avengers: Infinity War, but it won’t be because Jeremy Renner injured himself during a stunt for the Marvel superhero film.

Renner said Friday that he “broke his arms” on the set of the New Line comedy film Tag, which, like Infinity War, is currently filming in Atlanta. Renner fractured his right elbow and his left wrist during the unspecified stunt, but promised that it won’t affect his job.

Despite earlier reports that Renner had injured himself on the set of the third Avengers film, the Hollywood Reporter confirms that it was on the set of Tag, which also stars Ed Helms and Hannibal Buress.

“That’s how it goes,” Renner told Variety at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival with a “wry” smile. “It’s part of the job.”

Renner was speaking at a press conference for Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River, in which he stars as a veteran game tracker alongside Infinity War co-star Elizabeth Olsen. Renner was wearing removable Velcro casts on his right arm and left wrist, so thankfully it seems like the injuries aren’t serious enough to require plaster casts. But Renner, who’s in the midst of filming both Infinity War and the upcoming Tag, said that his injuries don’t affect his work as much as it hinders his day-to-day life:

“I’m doing a job that isn’t really requiring a ton of stunts. It’s not an action movie; it’s a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it. So I don’t have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy. So it won’t really affect my job… It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can’t tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by.”

Renner posted two pictures on Instagram of how he’s dealing with his injuries on set.

Fall down seven times…stand up 8! #fixedup #pushthrough A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

No, this was NOT a proposal ????#fixedup #ouch A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Renner instead emphasizes the visual effects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in his interview with Variety, praising how the team behind the effects and mentioning that he’s only a “piece in this puzzle.”

“Visual effects has become a huge part of filmmaking nowadays, and it is also done so well. I remember watching the first ‘Avengers’….It was so big and there were so many characters and so many things going on, you can’t really understand from the script what the hell you are really doing….Just figure out your character and your own piece in this puzzle.”

It sounds like Renner is trying to downplay how his injury will affect Infinity War, in the process downplaying how big a role Hawkeye will play in the movie. As one of the few Hawkeye fans, I hope this isn’t the case, but I do hope that Renner puts his well-being over his work in the Marvel film. There’s plenty of time for reshoots later.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 4, 2018.