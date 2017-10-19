Action star Jean-Claude Van Damme has made a meta film commenting on his career before with 2008’s JCVD, but now the Muscles from Brussels is heading to Amazon for a new action comedy series where he takes it to the next level. Jean-Claude Van Johnson stars JCVD as a version of himself that takes acting gigs as a cover for his real job as an undercover operative.

After the brief teaser trailer that hit last week, a full trailer is here that reveals a lot more of the show’s story and gives a far better sense of the goofy, self-effacing tone they’re going for with the show. Spoiler alert: this looks hilarious.



Jean-Claude Van Johnson trailer

“No one’s going to die…except for all the people I’m going to kill.”

This trailer perfectly delivers on the promise of what I thought this show could be the first time I heard about it. When /Film exclusively broke the story about this show’s existence last year, I was excited about the concept, but didn’t want to get too excited in case the show couldn’t live up to its premise. Thankfully, this trailer has now wiped away any doubt I had, and now I’m convinced this will end up being a great way to cap off the year (and God knows we all could use something nice to wrap up 2017).

The best surprise for me is the appearance of Moises Arias, who appears to be playing the equivalent of James Bond’s “Q” for Van Damme’s character. That actor brought such bizarre, wonderful energy to The Kings of Summer a few years ago and I’ve been waiting to see him get another fun, memorable role ever since. This could be the one that puts him on more people’s radar.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

‘Jean-Claude Van Johnson’ stars global martial arts & film sensation Jean-Claude Van Damme playing “Jean-Claude Van Damme,” a global martial arts & film sensation, also operating under the simple alias of “Johnson” as the world’s most dangerous undercover operative. Unhappily retired, a chance encounter lures him back into the game, forcing him to confront the greatest enemy he’s ever faced.

The new trailer also reveals the official release date. Jean-Claude Van Johnson will begin streaming on Amazon Prime starting on December 15, 2017. So if every ticket for The Last Jedi is already sold out, at least now you have a backup option.