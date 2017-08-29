The story of Doug Glatt (Sean William Scott) and his mighty fists might not end with Goon: Last of the Enforcers. Co-writer/director Jay Baruchel‘s sequel comes five after the release of the first movie, which has a passionate fanbase in both movie and hockey fans. Hopefully, they’ll help make more than a single Goon sequel happen because Baruchel has more stories to tell about the Halifax Highlanders.

Below, the director shares an idea for one of the Goon sequels he has in mind.

Doug Glatt is beginning to lose some steam in Goon: Last of the Enforcers, with his punch not packing as much heat as it used to. He’s not too far off from his Ross Rhea (Liev Schreiber) days. Glatt isn’t the only character who’s changed and lost some of their thunder in the sequel. But with any luck, it won’t be the last Goon sequel we ever see.

When we spoke with the actor, director, and co-writer of Goon: Last of the Enforcers, he told us there are “three other massive whole [Goon] stories”:

By the time the film ended, we were like, “Fuck. I think we gotta do this again. I feel like we’re just scratching the surface.” A testament to that is we made a whole other movie and there are still three other massive whole stories we’ve fleshed out [Laughs], in addition to half a dozen other characters and then about a dozen different arcs and jokes for all the team. We still have way more story than we were able to fit into two movies.

Baruchel told us one of those stories would be “a fucked up cross between Heathers and The Mighty Ducks” about Doug and Eva’s (Alison Pill) daughter:

It has to be organic, but I will say this, we have a very deep world we’re very proud of. If the world wants us to, we’d do it again in a heart beat. We know exactly what we would do. Given the chance, we could do this for a while, or just hold off for 15 years and come back and do the third one, which if we got to, would be about Doug and Eva’s daughter. It’d be a fucked up cross between Heathers and The Mighty Ducks. It’s a teen high school comedy about how hard is it come of age, how hard it is to be a girl in high school, especially when you’re six-foot-two and you’re the hardest hockey player on the team for the boys. I think that could be something awesome. There are about four other arcs between number two and that one we’d like to tell.

Baruchel has been thinking about the world of Goon for almost a decade now when you take into account how long it took to get the first movie and the sequel made. His enthusiasm for Glatt, the Halifax Highlanders, and the whole ensemble registers loud and clear when he discusses them, so it’s no surprise he doesn’t want the Last of the Enforcers to be the last of this great fictional hockey team.

There are more places to take the characters. We could even follow a supporting character like Ross Rhea until the end of his days. How do Glatt and Rhea’s lives look without hockey? That’s a question in Goon: Last of the Enforcers that Baruchel and all involved could keep exploring in more sequels. Hopefully, we’ll see Doug Glatt and the Highlanders skate again.

Goon: Last of the Enforcers opens in theaters and is available on VOD on September 1.