While more concerning details have come out of the woodwork in the wake of Lucasfilm firing directors Phil Lord & Chris Miller from the Han Solo spin-off and replacing them with filmmaker Ron Howard, the internet is having a little fun with the situation.

Funny or Die has created a video with an “anonymous” Star Wars fan who thinks that it might be a good idea for Ron Howard to bring Jar Jar Binks back to the Star Wars universe and maybe have him strike up an important relationship with Han Solo. However, despite the silhouette visual and the distorted voice, it’s pretty clear who is making this suggestion.

Here’s the video where Jar Jar Binks asks Ron Howard for a role in the Han Solo movie:

This video is played for laughs obviously, but it’s also more relevant than ever. After Ron Howard was hired to finish directing the Star Wars spin-off, the internet (which never forgets) pulled up an old letter that the director had written to Newsweek back in 1999, criticizing the magazine for their treatment of the film’s child star Jake Lloyd in their reporting on The Phantom Menace. Not only does he defend the young Jingle All the Way star, but he also calls Episode I “truly amazing.”

Some fans are holding this as a slight against Ron Howard, but back when The Phantom Menace came out, there were plenty of fans with blinders on who loved what they saw simply because it was a new Star Wars movie. Even though they hated Jar Jar Binks, many Star Wars fans gave a pass to the movie and even rather enjoyed it. As the years went on, the first film in the prequel trilogy wouldn’t age very well, and now it’s considered to be just as bad as the rest of the prequels.

Plus, we already know what happened to Jar Jar Binks thanks to an excerpt from the novel Star Wars: Aftermath – Empire’s End. It’s quite sad, and it makes us wish we were a little less hard on the Gungan. Not sorry enough to forgive that weird sucker thathttp://screenrant.com/star-wars-mark-hamill-jar-jar-binks-toy/ was in the shape of his tongue, but whatever.