James Gunn has proven to be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most valuable players. He’s become the go-to guy for all things cosmic, and his third Guardians of the Galaxy movie will set up the next ten years of Marvel Studios movies. That’s a lot of power for someone who was directing little-seen films like Slither and Super just a few years ago.

In a recent Facebook Q&A, the writer/director revealed that before he became such a vital part of the MCU, there were a couple of other superhero films he dreamed of making, and one of them was a Hulk/Red Hulk movie. Plus, he also confirmed a connection between the original Guardians movie and the character of Adam Warlock, who was introduced at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Get the details below.



On Facebook (via ScreenRant), a fan asked Gunn if the filmmaker had a “childhood superhero dream movie,” one specific superhero film he wanted to make before tackling the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Gunn responded:

I wanted to do Hit Monkey. Like REALLY wanted to do it. I was also interested in doing a Hulk/Red Hulk film.

In the Marvel comics, Hit-Monkey is a Japanese Macaque who becomes a gun-wielding assassin and seeks vengeance against the man who ordered the destruction of his clan. We’ve seen Gunn have success with a gun-wielding bounty hunter animal in Rocket Raccoon, so despite the odd premise, it’s not too much of a stretch that he’d have been able to pull off a Hit-Monkey movie if he were given the opportunity.

The idea of a Hulk and Red Hulk movie is something more casual comic fans have wanted to see ever since the introduction of Red Hulk in 2008. In the pages of Marvel comics, Red Hulk is General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, the character played by William Hurt in the MCU’s The Incredible Hulk movie from that same year, who turns himself into Red Hulk so he can fight Banner’s Hulk. Marvel seems to have had some trouble finding a take for solo Hulk movies lately, opting instead to use the character as a utility player in films like The Avengers and the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, so I’m not sure about the likelihood of a Red Hulk movie existing any time soon. But hey, it’s still fun to think about the possibilities.

Meanwhile, Gunn took to Twitter and confirmed a connection between Adam Warlock and the first Guardians film. In one of the cells in the Collector’s vault, there’s something that looks like a giant slug. Gunn explains:

The cocoon in the 1st GotG (& at Disneyland) is likely a primitive version of the Sovereign cocoons, when they 1st hatched their own. https://t.co/Xs0s0BB1ha — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 28, 2017

I like how even Gunn – the guy who made the damn movie – has to use the word “likely” in case the MCU overlords decide that cocoon has a different canonical use that will be beneficial for them one day down the line. But in the meantime, it’s safe to accept Gunn’s account and cool to think about the Sovereign – who, again, created Adam Warlock at the end of Vol. 2 – trying and failing to get things right for years before ultimately perfecting their tactics.