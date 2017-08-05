Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is coming home to Digital HD on August 8th, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on August 22nd. That means fans will soon be able to watch the cosmic sequel over and over again, digging for more easter eggs reference the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of those easter eggs that fans will surely want to get a closer look at is a particular credits scene that teases whats to come for our heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and that’s a credits scene that introduces the Marvel Comics character known as Adam Warlock. However, fans almost didn’t get to see that scene in the final cut of the movie. Thankfully, director James Gunn fought to keep the scene in the movie.

The Adam Warlock credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was one of five scenes that played throughout the credits. The scene in question featured the Sovereign Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) revealing that she had one more trick up her sleeve to give the Guardians of the Galaxy their comeuppance for humiliating them by stealing their anulax batteries, a genetically engineered Sovereign being who she referred to as Adam, waiting to emerge from a golden tech-enhanced coccoon.

As Marvel Comics fans know, and as we explained previously, that being is none other than Adam Warlock, and he’s going to be a problem for our heroes in the future. That’s why James Gunn wanted to ensure the scene remained in the movie, even though the big dogs at Marvel Studios were not too keen on including it. He explained to CinemaBlend:

“I had to fight for Adam in the post-credits sequence. Because I really thought that’s where that should go. And I thought one of the main reasons to have the Sovereign in the movie was to give audiences the hint that Adam Warlock is coming. That was one of the reasons for them to exist. And I wrote that post-credits sequence in the first draft of the script. And then there were a lot of questions about whether or not we should put that in there, because people were going to expect Adam Warlock in Infinity War. So one of the things I promised – which I do all of the time on Twitter – is letting everyone know that Adam Warlock is not going to be in Avengers 3 or Avengers 4. It’s just not going to happen. Because I didn’t want people to have false expectations of what they thought was going to happen with Adam.”

Indeed, James Gunn has made it crystal clear that Adam Warlock will not be appearing in either Avengers: Infinity War or The Avengers 4, whatever it may be called. He confirmed as much when he also revealed to us exclusively that an early treatment draft of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actually featured Adam Warlock as a major character. Instead, fans will have to wait and see what Adam Warlock brings to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he arrives in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Adam Warlock is undoubtedly one of the stranger characters from Marvel Comics, but his inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes sense when you consider his importance in the Infinity Gauntlet storyline that influences the upcoming Infinity War sequel. However, since the character isn’t going to appear in either of The Avengers movies, it’ll be interesting to see how he’s used as a new character in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.