If you’ve experienced a mysterious, eerie feeling creeping up the base of your spine, it may be because the new movie adaptation of Stephen King‘s classic horror novel It is inching closer to release. Before Warner Bros. takes the film to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con later this month, a new batch of photos have surfaced – including some cool concept art – that shows the picked-on protagonists (aka the Losers Club) heading into the sewers to confront It, the ancient and evil shapeshifting entity who often takes the terrifying form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown.



I won’t drop all of Entertainment Weekly’s new photos here – you should visit their site if you’re desperate to see every last one – but I’ll pull a few of my favorites out of the pack and highlight them.

One significant piece of information slipped into their photo gallery is that little Georgie Denbrough, the character wearing the yellow rain jacket in the beginning of the trailer who comes face to face with Pennywise after losing his paper boat, disappears in the movie version of the story. In the opening of King’s 1986 novel, young Georgie gets his arm ripped off by Pennywise, and George’s surviving family members – including his older brother Bill (Jaeden Lieberher), a main character in the story and the leader of the Losers Club – are never the same after his death. The fact that the movie doesn’t give them the closure of at least finding his body means there’s going to be an unresolved feeling in Bill’s life, which helps explain why he leads his friends down into the sewers in the first place: he has to find out for sure what happened to his brother.

This piece of It concept art depicts Bill’s first entry into the sewers of Derry, Maine, in a place called The Barrens. Though he’s with Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis) in the artwork, the movie features Bill descending with other Losers Club members Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard) and Eddie Kaspbrak (Jack Dylan Grazer).

There, they meet Ben Hanscomb (Jeremy Ray Taylor), a fellow Loser who is relentlessly bullied because of his weight. As you can see, they encounter a knotted rope leading further down into the cavernous sewer system that serves as It’s evil lair.

“The final confrontation happens in the lair where Pennywise lives, a big cistern, a circular space that resembles a cooling tower,” director Andres Muschietti says. If the movie retains the plotting of the book, we’re in for a terrible (and super trippy) face-off against Bill Skarsgard in the dirty underbelly beneath the city.

It arrives in theaters on September 8, 2017.