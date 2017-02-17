Look, Isolation: you kind-of, sort-of had me with “Stephen Lang is a modern day pirate and a pervert who holds a guy hostage with a corkscrew in one scene.” It’s a shame that the rest of the trailer for this upcoming thriller, which is being dumped direct to DVD and VOD in April, looks so bland. So very, very bland.

But guys: I’m not sure I can say no to Stephen Lang in a goofy hat and a tank top terrorizing Battlestar Galactica‘s Tricia Helfer. Help.

Look, a movie can get a lot of mileage out of just letting an actor as tough and intimidating as Lang strut his stuff for the duration of the running time. His over-the-top villainy remains my favorite aspect of Avatar and his work as a psychopathic, murderous blind man in last year’s Don’t Breathe still makes my skin crawl when I think about it. Plus, I admire that Lang is true working actor, the kind of guy who can star in one of the biggest movies of all time and then star in a direct-to-video thriller because that’s what a guy has to do to pay the mortgage and put food on the table. Right on, Stephen Lang.

Anyway, the plot of Isolation has something to do with a couple (one half played by Helfer) who vacation in the Bahamas and find themselves at the mercy of a trio of modern day pirates. Lang is one of those pirates. Another one of them is Prison Break and Legends of Tomorrow star Dominic Purcell, who looks more and more like Vinnie Jones with each passing year.

It certainly doesn’t look good, but there are a few B-movie pleasures to be gleamed from that footage. I’m a sucker for any scene involving live-action sharks. Help.

Isolation is directed by Shane Dax Taylor and it’s been finished for at least a few years, having made a brief film festival appearance back in 2015. It arrives on digital HD, VOD and Wal-Mart exclusive DVD (oof) on April 18, 2017. Here’s the official synopsis: