Who is Danny Rand? That’s the question Netflix hopes you’re asking yourself right now, and the question it’s counting on to make you binge-watch 13 episodes of Iron Fist next month. We know he’s played by Game of Thrones alum Finn Jones and that he’s the final piece of the Defenders puzzle. But where did he come from? What are his powers? What does he want?

A new Iron Fist featurette touches upon some of those basics, while still leaving plenty to the imagination. There’s tons of new footage mixed in here amid all the Finn Jones talking heads. If you’d like to know more about Marvel’s newest small-screen superhero, click through to check out the Iron Fist featurette.

Iron Fist Featurette

To accompany the Iron Fist featurette above, Netflix has also released an Iron Fist motion poster (or whatever we’re calling these really short animated things these days).

One reason I’m not completely sold on Iron Fist yet is that Danny, despite being new to the MCU, feels so reminiscent of so many other characters we’ve already met. The Marvel Cinematic Universe already has a billionaire scion-turned-superhero; he’s based just a few blocks down the road at Stark Tower. Danny’s mystical training at K’un-Lun seems like a repeat of Doctor Strange’s journey to Kamar-Taj. And the whole “rich kid goes missing, comes back with abilities obtained through mysterious means” thing is very Arrow and Batman Begins.

Granted, that doesn’t mean Iron Fist has nothing new to offer. There’s a reason comic books return to this concept so frequently — it’s endlessly malleable material for wish-fulfillment fantasies. I just hope Danny’s got some more interesting tricks up his sleeve.

Iron Fist hits Netflix March 17.