Finn Jones‘ Danny Rand may be at the center of Netflix’s Iron Fist, but he’s definitely not the show’s only resident hero. In fact, he may not even be the show’s coolest resident hero, if the first Iron Fist clip is any indication. This sneak peek offers a much better look at Danny’s buddy Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), who proves right off the bat that she’s a force to be reckoned with. Underestimate her at your own peril — you may just wind up like the two burly dudes who make the mistake of dismissing her as “a little girl.”

Watch the Iron Fist Colleen Wing clip below.

Iron Fist Colleen Wing Clip

Is it too soon to say I think I’m in love? I like that she’s willing to get down and dirty, I like that she dishes out hits that look like they hurt, and I like that she seems like she can take a pounding and still get up to fight some more. It’s also nice to see her sporting a bright white suit, clearly a nod to her comic book costume. I suspect her skills will come in very useful when it comes time for Iron Fist to fight evil (or whatever), and I bet the other Defenders will be pretty damn impressed when they finally get to know her.

Of course, the character I really can’t wait for her to meet is Misty Knight, who is her BFF in the comics. Both characters are confirmed to appear in this summer’s The Defenders, which means they’re all but guaranteed to cross paths at some point. And from there, is it too much to ask that we get a Daughters of the Dragon spinoff? Pretty please, Netflix?

But I’m getting ahead of myself here. First, Iron Fist hits Netflix on March 17.