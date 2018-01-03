Back in the day, movie studios used to dump horror movies on Christmas, aiming to snag audiences full of people gleefully hoping to subvert holiday expectations. Those days have mostly passed (December box office has become a second summer when it comes to grosses), but horror has found a new home in early January, where it acts as the perfect cure to the Christmastime blues.

And Insidious: The Last Key will surely jump scare the holiday hangover right out of you, as this new clip from the film promises.

Insidious: The Last Key is the fourth film in the Insidious series, but the second film chronologically, following paranormal investigator Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) in the time before the first movie (where she kicks the bucket). The new film delves into her backstory, with the elderly psychic investigating a haunting at her childhood home. Spookiness abounds! Demons appear suddenly! You scream and throw your popcorn in the air because it’s that kind of movie!

Anyway, here’s that clip (courtesy of IGN). It has just about everything you’d expect from an Insidious movie at this point: bleak colors interrupted by splashes of red, a kid in peril, unsettling sound design, and a creepy demon hand (which we can safely assume is attached to a creepy demon body that will lurch into the frame at some point).

Insidious The Last Key Clip

The film once again puts Shaye (a genre veteran and a total onscreen badass) in the spotlight, proving that 74-year old women can totally command a horror franchise. While the screenplay is once again written by series veteran Leigh Whannell (who also returns as Specs, one of Elise’s fellow investigators), Adam Robitel is in the director’s seat this time around. Robitel previously directed the very creepy The Taking of Deborah Logan, so I’m curious to see how he acquits himself in an established horror franchise.

Insidious: The Last Key opens on January 5, 2018.