Normally we don’t feature video game trailers here, but today brings something that DC Comics fans might need to hold them over until they get to see Wonder Woman and Justice League hit the big screen this year.

For those who aren’t gamers out there, Injustice: Gods Among Us offered up a video game that allowed players to control one of several DC Comics heroes and villains in a fight to the death. Now Injustice 2 follows up the events that brought these comic characters to fight the first time around by introducing a new element to the story: Brainiac.

In a new Injustice 2 trailer, we get a glimpse into the driving force of a civil war between DC’s superheroes brewing yet again, and it will bring some rather intriguing face-offs that you won’t ever see in the DCEU on the big screen. Watch after the jump.

The first game took place in an alternate universe where Superman lost his damn mind after being tricked by The Joker into killing Lois Lane and their unborn child. The Clown Prince of Gotham also dropped a nuke on Metropolis, killing millions, and prompting Superman to start a new world order with a unified global government. But Batman wasn’t having it, and created his own insurgency to fight back against Superman’s ill-advised plan.

After that, some more alternate universe elements came into play, bringing in characters like Wonder Woman and Aquaman from a universe where The Joker hadn’t succeeded in his plans. Let’s just say there’s a lot of superhero and super villain fighting and leave it at that.

This time, Batman is trying to put the world back together after thwarting Superman’s antics in the first game, but now there are those who believe that Superman should be back in power. In the midst of all this chaos, the villain Brainiac will take advantage of this squabbling and destroy the alliances that formed before, redrawing the lines in the DC universe.

As you can see in the trailer, there are hints of Batman fighting Robin (the Damian Wayne version), and the end of the trailer has Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman all ready to square off. But who will end up fighting who?

The entire roster of characters has yet to be released, but it will include who you expect such as Superman, Batman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Green Lantern and The Flash. But there will also be Bane, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Blue Beetle, Deadshot, Power Girl, Reverse Flash and more.

Injustice 2 continues the epic cinematic story introduced in Injustice: Gods Among Us as Batman and his allies work towards putting the pieces of society back together while struggling against those who want to restore Superman’s regime. In the midst of the chaos, a new threat appears that will put Earth’s existence at risk. Players can play from the biggest DC roster ever offered in a fighting game, from classic fan favorites such as Batman, Superman, Supergirl and Aquaman, to astonishing new villains like Atrocitus, Gorilla Grodd, and Deadshot. Battles will take place across arenas that have evolved in scale and span across iconic locations such as Metropolis, Gotham City and Atlantis.

Injustice 2 will be available to play on May 16. You can pre-order your copy right here.