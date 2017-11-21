‘Call Me By Your Name’ and ‘Get Out’ Lead 2018 Independent Spirit Awards Nominees
Posted on Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 by Ben Pearson
It’s the end of November, and you know what that means: it’s time to embark on another awards season. The 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominees have been announced, honoring achievements in the realm of independent movies. These awards are a stepping stone toward the Oscars for films like Get Out and Call Me By Your Name, which earned more nominations than any other films this year. But there’s plenty of love for Good Time, Lady Bird, and others as well. Check out the full list of nominees below, and find out what was snubbed along the way.
Luca Guadagnino’s sumptuous Italian romance Call Me By Your Name leads the pack with six nominations in categories like Best Feature, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Male Lead (Timothee Chalamet) and Best Supporting Male (Armie Hammer).
Elsewhere, Jordan Peele’s Get Out and the Safdie Brothers’ Good Time tied for the second highest number of nominations with five each, Lady Bird and The Rider earned four each, and I, Tonya, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Columbus pulled in three nods apiece.
You can read the full list below, but for me, some of the biggest snubs center around The Big Sick. The movie earned two nominations – one for Best First Screenplay for co-writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, and one for Best Supporting Female for Holly Hunter – but if I were in charge, Nanjiani and co-star Zoe Kazan would have been nominated for their performances and Michael Showalter might have even gotten a shout-out for directing.
Another big snub: Greta Gerwig didn’t get nominated for Best Director for Lady Bird, a film that’s connecting with audiences in a major way right now and could very well end up as an Oscar contender in multiple categories. There’s no love for I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore, a movie that easily could have been recognized for its screenplay, directing, and terrific lead performance by Melanie Lynskey. I haven’t seen Raw, The Girl With All The Gifts, or Brigsby Bear yet, but I’ve heard those are great and I’m a little surprised not to see them pop up in any capacity here.
Check out the full list of nominees below, and be sure to hit the comments to let us know which ones you think will win.
BEST FEATURE
Call Me By Your Name
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Rider
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Columbus
Ingrid Goes West
Menashe
Oh Lucy!
Patti Cake$
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)
Dayveon
A Ghost Story
Life and nothing more
Most Beautiful Island
The Transfiguration
BEST DIRECTOR
Sean Baker, The Florida Project
Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Benny and Josh Safdie, Good Time
Chloe Zhao, The Rider
BEST SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Azazel Jacobs, The Lovers
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Mike White, Beatriz at Dinner
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Kris Avedisian (Story by Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman), Donald Cried
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Ingrid Jungermann, Women Who Kill
Kogonada, Columbus
David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer, Ingrid Goes West
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Thimios Bakatakis, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Elisha Christian, Columbus
Hélène Louvart, Beach Rats
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me by Your Name
Joshua James Richards, The Rider
BEST EDITING
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Good Time
Walter Fasano, Call Me by Your Name
Alex O’Flinn, The Rider
Gregory Plotkin, Get Out
Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Shinobu Terajima, Oh Lucy!
Regina Williams, Life and nothing more
BEST MALE LEAD
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Robert Pattinson, Good Time
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime
Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Benny Safdie, Good Time
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast
Mudbound
Director: Dee Rees
Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan
BEST DOCUMENTARY
The Departure, Lana Wilson
Faces Places, Agnés Varda, JR
Last Men in Aleppo, Feras Fayyad
Motherland, Ramona S. Diaz
Quest, Jonathan Olshefski
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
A Fantastic Woman
I Am Not a Witch
Lady Macbeth
Loveless