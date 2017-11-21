It’s the end of November, and you know what that means: it’s time to embark on another awards season. The 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominees have been announced, honoring achievements in the realm of independent movies. These awards are a stepping stone toward the Oscars for films like Get Out and Call Me By Your Name, which earned more nominations than any other films this year. But there’s plenty of love for Good Time, Lady Bird, and others as well. Check out the full list of nominees below, and find out what was snubbed along the way.

Luca Guadagnino’s sumptuous Italian romance Call Me By Your Name leads the pack with six nominations in categories like Best Feature, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Male Lead (Timothee Chalamet) and Best Supporting Male (Armie Hammer).

Elsewhere, Jordan Peele’s Get Out and the Safdie Brothers’ Good Time tied for the second highest number of nominations with five each, Lady Bird and The Rider earned four each, and I, Tonya, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Columbus pulled in three nods apiece.

You can read the full list below, but for me, some of the biggest snubs center around The Big Sick. The movie earned two nominations – one for Best First Screenplay for co-writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, and one for Best Supporting Female for Holly Hunter – but if I were in charge, Nanjiani and co-star Zoe Kazan would have been nominated for their performances and Michael Showalter might have even gotten a shout-out for directing.

Another big snub: Greta Gerwig didn’t get nominated for Best Director for Lady Bird, a film that’s connecting with audiences in a major way right now and could very well end up as an Oscar contender in multiple categories. There’s no love for I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore, a movie that easily could have been recognized for its screenplay, directing, and terrific lead performance by Melanie Lynskey. I haven’t seen Raw, The Girl With All The Gifts, or Brigsby Bear yet, but I’ve heard those are great and I’m a little surprised not to see them pop up in any capacity here.

Check out the full list of nominees below, and be sure to hit the comments to let us know which ones you think will win.

BEST FEATURE

Call Me By Your Name

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Rider

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Columbus

Ingrid Goes West

Menashe

Oh Lucy!

Patti Cake$

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

Dayveon

A Ghost Story

Life and nothing more

Most Beautiful Island

The Transfiguration

BEST DIRECTOR

Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Benny and Josh Safdie, Good Time

Chloe Zhao, The Rider

BEST SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Azazel Jacobs, The Lovers

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Mike White, Beatriz at Dinner

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Kris Avedisian (Story by Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman), Donald Cried

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Ingrid Jungermann, Women Who Kill

Kogonada, Columbus

David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer, Ingrid Goes West

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Thimios Bakatakis, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Elisha Christian, Columbus

Hélène Louvart, Beach Rats

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me by Your Name

Joshua James Richards, The Rider

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Good Time

Walter Fasano, Call Me by Your Name

Alex O’Flinn, The Rider

Gregory Plotkin, Get Out

Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Shinobu Terajima, Oh Lucy!

Regina Williams, Life and nothing more

BEST MALE LEAD

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Robert Pattinson, Good Time

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Benny Safdie, Good Time

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Mudbound

Director: Dee Rees

Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram

Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

BEST DOCUMENTARY

The Departure, Lana Wilson

Faces Places, Agnés Varda, JR

Last Men in Aleppo, Feras Fayyad

Motherland, Ramona S. Diaz

Quest, Jonathan Olshefski

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

A Fantastic Woman

I Am Not a Witch

Lady Macbeth

Loveless