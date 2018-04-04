Incredibles 2 is mere months from release, but we still don’t have a clue about the identity of the movie’s Big Bad. A strange holdout for a superhero movie — but then again, this is Pixar. We’re here for the family, not for the feud.

But since we’re left with only one trailer and two months before the highly anticipated movie’s release, let’s get to speculating. Because the newly revealed Incredibles 2 mural may have just given us the biggest hint as to the identity of the sequel’s villain.

Bloggers visiting Pixar HQ got a glimpse at the Incredibles 2 mural that has been hung up in anticipation of the movie’s release. The retro-futuristic mural looks a lot like the concept art that was released ahead of D23 last summer, but with a few noticeable additions.

This #Incredibles2 mural was just one of the incredible #Incredibles themed artwork in the @DisneyPixar building! The details are amazing! (Thought I was young to say incredible again didn’t you? ?) #Incredibles2Event #PixarPartner pic.twitter.com/8XMCbK1cEb — Britni Vigil (@PlayPartyPlan) April 4, 2018

Instead of the Incredibles 2 logo placed in the middle of Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, we see the outline of a strange figure. Wearing creepy round glasses and a grill around its mouth, the figure looks more robotic than human. But his shadowy arms are outstretched around the colorful characters of the film, threatening to engulf them and the city. How very ominous.

So is this the villain of Incredibles 2? Most likely. YouTuber Jace Diehl did some sleuthing around this mysterious character and discovered his name: Screenslaver.

New Incredibles 2 toy lines and tie-in books reveal the identity of this Big Bad, who wasn’t one of the new characters revealed in the concept art rollout. Instead, it looks like Screenslaver will be introduced later in the movie — mirroring Syndrome’s late-act reveal in the original The Incredibles.

So who could Screenslaver be? And why does he/she have it out for the Parrs? That we won’t find out until June, though the obvious candidate would be Bob Odenkirk‘s Winston Deaver, a suave telecommunications CEO who throws his support behind Elastigirl in a public campaign to bring superheroes back. He looks more than a little smarmy — and is voiced by Odenkirk at that. Not to mention he’s the second biggest figure in the mural after Screenslaver. But I wouldn’t put it past Pixar to bait us with the belief that it’s Winston Deaver before revealing that Screenslaver is actually Catherine Keener’s Evelyn Deaver, Winston’s sister. It would be a classic jaw-dropping third act twist from Pixar.

Incredibles 2 hits theaters on June 15, 2018.