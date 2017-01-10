There have been plenty of great series on Showtime. However, personally, I’ve never felt compelled to subscribe in order to watch any of them. That might change with the cable network’s new series set in the world of 1970s stand-up comedy.

I’m Dying Up Here follows a group of stand-up comedians (played by Clark Duke, R.J. Cyler, Ari Graynor, and more) hoping to make it big at a time when stand-up comedy was one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the country. Every comedian was hoping to land an agent and end up on Johnny Carson, and if the Tonight Show host shook your hand and welcomed you to sit down, then you had it made.

What’s great about this series is that is meshes some outstanding dramatic actors with plenty of comedy stars who also have a foot in the world of stand-up and sketch comedy. Melissa Leo is the woman behind the club Goldie’s where all the action is, while other cast members include Michael Angarano (The Knick), Andrew Santino (Mixology), Erik Griffin (Workaholics), Al Madrigal (The Daily Show) and Jake Lacy (Obvious Child).

And those are just the regular cast members. There’s an impressive array of guest stars such as Stephen Guarino (Happy Endings), Brianne Howey (Horrible Bosses 2), Jon Daly (Kroll Show), Ginger Gonzaga (Togetherness), Dylan Baker (The Good Wife), Robert Forster (Jackie Brown), Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull), and even Captain America: Civil War star Sebastian Stan and Spider-Man 2 villain Alfred Molina.

Even though I didn’t live through the 1970s, the spirit of the world of stand-up comedy hasn’t changed at all, and this looks like it captures what it’s like to be a struggling stand-up comedian. You’re always desperate for those laughs. It’s like a drug. And no one understands that better than series executive producer Jim Carrey, which is probably why this feels so authentic. Here’s hoping he makes some kind of cameo appearance as Andy Kaufman.

I’m Dying Up Here premieres on Sunday, June 4th at 10PM ET/PT.