Never one to shy away from controversy, James Franco takes on the ex-gay movement in his next release. Directed by Justin Kelly, I Am Michael recounts the true story of Michael Glatze, a prominent gay activist who made headlines when he suddenly announced that he was renouncing his homosexuality, and went on to marry a woman and become a fundamentalist pastor.

Zachary Quinto plays Michael’s boyfriend, Bennett, and Emma Roberts is Michael’s eventual bride, Rebekah. Gus Van Sant served as executive producer. Watch the I Am Michael trailer below.



I Am Michael had its world premiere almost two years ago at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s not hard to see why this film has taken a while to reach theaters. The story is remarkable (and you can read more about the real-life version of it here, here, and here) but it’s also a tricky one to market given its lead’s thorny arc. It probably doesn’t help, either, that reviews at the time were mixed — The Guardian dismissed it as “dreadfully dull,” while Indiewire‘s much more positive review notes that Franco “excels” here. If you’re curious, though, you’ll finally have your chance to check out I Am Michael when it opens in theaters and On Demand January 27, 2017.