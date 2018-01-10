VOTD: How ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Should Have Ended

With over $850 million raked in at the international box office, Thor: Ragnarok was a rousing success for Marvel Studios. Plus, it managed to give new life to a franchise that felt like it was becoming a little tired. Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s free from being poked and prodded by the folks at How It Should Have Ended.

In this case, there are a few different endings that could have taken place, including a couple that point out a couple plot holes that may or may not frustrate you a little bit. It’s nothing that ruins how entertaining or fun Thor: Ragnarok ended up being, but it does raise a couple questions.

See How Thor Ragnarok Should Have Ended below.

Indeed, one has to wonder why Hela didn’t use her powers to summon seemingly limitless blades to raise multiple giant spikes to stop the ship full of Asgardian people. It would have made it far more difficult for the ship to escape. Of course, it wouldn’t have stopped Hela from being defeated by Surtur in the end.

Of course, the other alternate ending for the movie addresses that issue, because Loki really should have just let Hela destroy Asgard so he could save himself. Sure, Loki doesn’t always do the worst thing imaginable, but he’s certainly sneaky and not trustworthy.

Anyway, the real ending of Thor: Ragnarok, at least as far as the credits scene is confirmed, promises that some danger lies ahead for Thor and the rest of the people on board his ship. Thanos is coming, and he’s going to wreak absolute havoc.