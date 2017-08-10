Chris Cooper’s throwaway role in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was going to lead to a more prominent role in the sequel that never got made. Director Marc Webb had planned to bring him back in a big way with The Amazing Spider-Man 3, which was once scheduled to come out in 2018. Norman Osborn would’ve also led Drew Goddard’s scrapped Sinister Six movie.

Below, The Only Living Boy in New York director discusses some of his old Amazing Spider-Man 3 plans.

While Webb was talking about his new film with Den of Greek, he talk about his experience on the Spider-Man movies and what he would’ve done with another sequel, starting with Cooper and Sinister Six:

Yeah, we were talking about the Sinister Six. They were going to make a Sinister Six movie before we did the third one. But I wanted…Chris Cooper was going to come back and play the Goblin. We were going to freeze his head, and then he was going to be brought back to life. And then there was that character called The Gentleman. We had some notions about how to do it, but I think maybe we were thinking too far ahead when we started building in those things. But it was a fun exercise. I look back very fondly on those days.

Dennis Leary, who played Captain Stacey in the movies, actually hinted at Amazing Spider-Man 3 bringing characters back to life. “There was this idea at one point that Spider-Man would be able to take this formula and regenerate the people in his life that had died,” Leary said. “So, there was this discussion that Captain Stacy would come back even bigger in episode 3.” According to Webb, after Osborn was raised from the dead, he would’ve partied with the Sinister Six:

Well, that was going to be the main villain. He was going to come out and lead the Sinister Six. We had talked about Vulture a little bit too, actually….

Vulture’s wings were not-so-subtlety teased in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. A few years back, concept art revealed Norman Osborn’s frozen head in a jar, which was originally going to show up in a post-credits sequence in the film. The shadowy, hard-to-remember Gustav Fiers was going to enter the Oscorp lab, a shot would reveal the jar, and he would say, “Time to wake up, old friend.” Sony ultimately decided against the scene. Webb, by the way, hasn’t seen Spider-Man: Homecoming yet, but he’s looking forward to it. He had some good times on his Spidey movies and learned valuable lessons, like the pressure of having to speed towards a release date.

Webb’s latest, The Only Living Boy in New York, opens in theaters August 11, 2018.